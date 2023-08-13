Richard Gordon: Barry Robson should know fans want to see fight from Aberdeen against Celtic – victory would be a bonus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Barry Robson should know fans want to see fight from Aberdeen against Celtic – victory would be a bonus

Remember: The sequence of events which led to Robson taking the Reds reins began with Jim Goodwin's Dons camping in their own half at Pittodrie against the champions.

Celtic's Callum McGregor scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in December last year. Image: SNS.
Celtic's Callum McGregor scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in December last year. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

Having got off to a disappointing start at Livingston, Aberdeen now face the biggest challenge the Premiership has to offer with the visit of champions Celtic.

With the games about to come thick and fast – as well as the league, they have a Viaplay Cup tie at Stirling and home and away Europa League qualifiers before the end of the month – emerging with a positive result tomorrow would be a major boost for the challenges which lie ahead.

Given Celtic are going through something of a minor rebuild, and coming to terms with life under Brendan Rodgers second time round, this could be the right time to be getting them.

Ross County caused the Glasgow side some serious concerns last week, and Barry Robson will hope his team can do likewise, but Celtic still emerged victorious from their season opener, and they have history very much on their side.

21 matches unbeaten for Celtic against Dons

Last time round the champions won four out of four against Aberdeen without conceding a goal.

That extended their winning sequence against Aberdeen to seven, and they are unbeaten in 21 matches against the Dons since Andy Considine secured a victory at Parkhead on an unforgettable afternoon in May 2018.

Andy Considine celebrates his winner against Celtic in May 2018. Image: SNS.

The wait for a Pittodrie success stretches back further – Aberdeen having failed to take all three points since Jonny Hayes and Simon Church secured a 2-1 win way back in February 2016.

While most sides have had to endure similar periods in recent seasons, those stats make for painful reading, and despite the optimism which has surrounded the Dons since Barry Robson took over, the smart money would be on Celtic doing what they normally do.

The realists among the Aberdeen support will accept that – if the team at least puts up a fight.

Implosion under Goodwin began with disgraceful tactics v Hoops

They will certainly be expecting a better display than they got last time the Celts were in town.

That afternoon, in December last year, Jim Goodwin ran up the white flag, his team barely crossed the halfway line, and Celtic eventually – almost inevitably – wore them down, with Callum McGregor netting a late winner.

That was the point where it all began to go horribly wrong for Jim. Defeats against Rangers, St Mirren and Kilmarnock followed, and his team then imploded spectacularly in January.

It is because of that humiliating spell Barry is in the job, and he will be well aware of the need to at the very least make Celtic work hard for anything they take from Pittodrie.

He will, of course, be hoping to upset the odds and secure that long-awaited victory.

To do so, the manager is going to have to coax much more out of his players than he got during the limp stalemate at Almondvale.

Referee John Beaton shows a yellow card to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Livingston. Image: SNS.

This will clearly be a very different type of match with the visitors likely to enjoy the vast majority of possession and the Dons attempting to counter-attack to good effect.

The Dons team is still very much a work-in-progress, and the bench last week made it clear there is still some significant work to be done if the squad is going to be at the level required.

Barry will know that. He will also be well aware that a win over Celtic would go a long way towards setting his side up nicely for the coming campaign.

McInnes’ Killie showed how to combine organisation and attacking intent to great effect v Glasgow sides

Kilmarnock showed last weekend how it might be possible this season to upset the Glasgow giants with their well-deserved opening day victory over Rangers.

The Ibrox side are still some way short of their city rivals, and trying to bed-in a host of new players, but it was nonetheless a major achievement by Derek McInnes and his side, and one that spelled out how an ambitious approach can pay dividends.

Typical of Derek’s sides, Killie were well-drilled and organised on the day, but they also displayed an attacking intent, and fully merited taking all three points.

It will be interesting to see if other managers adopt a similar approach in the weeks ahead, particularly in their home games.

Any points gained from Rangers or Celtic could have a massive bearing on where their sides eventually end up in what is likely to be a very competitive league.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
'There's no point turning up if we don't want to win' - Aberdeen defender…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Barry Robson vows to deliver enough signings to ensure Aberdeen's Euro bid does…
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Rebuilt Aberdeen can deliver statement of intent against Celtic
Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing - as left-back expected to land in north-east this…
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be 'aggressive' in bid to end five-year win…
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg…
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen's B team against Brora Rangers last midweek. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson reveals 'lot of calls' to assess Aberdeen transfer targets' mentality

Conversation