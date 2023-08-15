Willie Miller: Four players who WERE on the fringes could be key for Aberdeen this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Four players who WERE on the fringes could be key for Aberdeen this season

Shayden Morris, Dante Polvara, Ryan Duncan and Jack MacKenzie all produced impressive shifts in the 3-1 loss to Celtic to indicate they could be regular starters this season.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris gets away from Celtic's Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris gets away from Celtic's Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

The quartet of Shayden Morris, Dante Polvara, Ryan Duncan and Jack MacKenzie are all delivering compelling arguments they can be key players for Aberdeen this season.

All four were unable to stamp their authority on a position last season, but against Celtic all four delivered impressive performances to certainly stake a claim for their spots going forward.

I must admit when I looked at the teamsheet before kick-off against Celtic there was a bit of concern at the youth and inexperience in the starting line-up – in particular Morris, Polvara, Duncan and MacKenzie.

Duncan and Morris were starting as wing-backs, with Polvara in midfield and MacKenzie in defence.

They are all young players who weren’t really first-team regulars last season.

However, any concerns I had pre-match were quickly dispelled as those four were excellent and at the top of their game.

Dante Polvara of Aberdeen in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Morris was very productive down the right and Duncan did exceptionally well as the left wing-back.

As a wing-back, Morris also handled his defensive duties.

He has talent going forward, but he delivered that mix of causing Celtic a threat, but also being good enough to get back to take on defensive duties.

Duncan looked very comfortable in the left-wing back role and brought real physical presence while also using the ball very well.

Aberdeen’sRyan Duncan delivers a cross against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

MacKenzie was very strong defensively for the second successive game.

In the 0-0 draw at Livingston, MacKenzie also did extremely well and stood up to the physical aspect, particularly against Joel Nouble.

MacKenzie won that battle and also delivered another very good performance against Celtic.

Polavara delivered a strong performance against Celtic, particularly in the first-half.

The American midfielder fell away a little in the second half, but the introduction of Reo Hatate at half-time made a big difference.

Anyone would find it difficult to get the better of possession against Callum McGregor and Hatate.

Ultimately it was a performance you would expect from Aberdeen to set the standard in games against Celtic and Rangers.

There was much more energy and positive play from the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Jack McKenzie and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS.

The tactics were to make it difficult for Celtic and to cause them problems defensively by playing a high line and high-press game.

Aberdeen knocked Celtic off their stride.

Celtic weren’t at their best, but the way Aberdeen played forced them into making errors you would not normally see.

Even though it was a 3-1 defeat, the Dons certainly went out to get a victory.

The responsibility lies with clubs like Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts to make sure it is not a given that Celtic and Rangers will win.

Aberdeen made a statement in terms of intent by making it difficult for Celtic.

In the end, the Premiership champions’ class told and they took the three points.

Although it was a loss, it was a performance which will give Aberdeen supporters hope for the season.

The Dons still need to strengthen further before the transfer window closes because the bench was looking a little weak against Celtic.

Obviously Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald have been out injured.

However, the likelihood is Aberdeen will pick up injuries due to the number of games they are playing with the European campaign.

It is vital the squad is strengthened.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Left-back James McGarry is manager Barry Robson’s ninth signing of the summer window.

He looks to be a quality signing having won the A-League title with Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

That should not be the end of it, and Robson said he is looking to take in another three or four signings.

Time is running out as the window will slam shut very soon.

If Robson is looking at another three or four players coming in, there is still plenty work to do.

Robson made just one change in the games against Celtic and Livingston – that tells you he is maybe a little short of resources to dig into to make changes in games.

More signings will be needed to confront the European campaign.

So we can only hope more quality comes in before the transfer window closes.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has made James McGarry his ninth signing of the summer transfer window. Image: SNS.

Devlin bounced back from mistake

I am confident Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin will have no hangover from his costly mistake in the 3-1 loss to Celtic.

Devlin made a bad error with his header back that was intercepted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

You cannot gift a player of Furuhashi’s quality an opportunity like that, and he punished the mistake by shooting beyond Kelle Roos.

Devlin has been around long enough to realise when you make a mistake like that you just have to put your hands up and admit to it.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 13: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 13, 2023,
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

You also have to make sure you respond positively to it, which he did.

To his credit Devlin didn’t crumble or let that error affect his game.

He was obviously shattered for a few minutes after it due to the importance of the goal.

It came not long after Aberdeen had levelled through Bojan Miovski to make it 1-1 after all.

Devlin also nearly recovered enough to race back to get a challenge on Furuhashi, but the attacker’s first touch was so good it set up the shot.

It was a major error from the summer signing, but I think Devlin addressed that mentally and put it to the back of his mind.

Then he went on to show after the error that he is a good signing who is strong defensively.

Later in the match Devlin made a superb block just a yard off the line to prevent what would surely have been a certain goal.

He has proven he is a player who can bounce back and still take on responsibility and perform.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Defender Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are still haunted by Darvel humiliation
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from 'best six months of…
Callum McGregor complains to referee Kevin Clancy after he is shown a yellow card during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Aberdeen v Celtic ref deserves praise for letting game flow - but…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'A fantastic addition for Aberdeen' - James McGarry's former Wellington Phoenix boss hails…
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Aberdeen's Liam Scales in action during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Paul Third: The THREE signings Aberdeen still need to make in the summer window

Conversation