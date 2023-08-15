Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon

Assuming his behaviour would result in a prison sentence, Ritchie Findlay, 30, told officers that when he got out of jail he would be "going back for" the females.

By David McPhee
Ritchie Findlay threatened two women and two dogs with a pair of scissors. Image: Facebook.
Ritchie Findlay threatened two women and two dogs with a pair of scissors. Image: Facebook.

A man fell off the wagon after eight months sober and threatened to stab his friend’s dogs with a pair of scissors.

Without warning, Ritchie Findlay pulled out the scissors during a house party in the Tillydrone area of the city and also threatened to stab two women.

Assuming his behaviour would result in a prison sentence, Findlay, 30, told officers while in custody that when he got out of jail he would be “going back for” the females.

‘I’ll be going back for them’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on August 11 this year Findlay attended at the flat on Tedder Road along with a friend.

The group was socialising until, at around 8pm, Findlay pulled out a pair of red-handled kitchen scissors and threatened to “stab” the two women present.

He also warned that he would stab the homeowner’s two dogs.

One woman ran from the building in terror and was able to flag down a passerby, who allowed her to call the police on her mobile phone.

When officers arrived, Findlay ran from the flat but police were able to trace him nearby.

After he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, Findlay made further threats toward the women, stating: “They forget I bide in Tillydrone. When I get out of prison I get out of prison”.

Upon being informed that what he was saying was being recorded, Findlay added: “I’ll be going back for them.”

He then made a racist slur towards an officer.

Findlay pleaded guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Foolish decision’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client had been walking with a friend that day when they were invited back to the property.

“He told me that he made a foolish decision and he knows that alcohol and drugs are the crux of his offending,” she said.

“This was the first time he had consumed alcohol since he had been released from prison – he had been sober for eight months up to this point.”

She added that Findlay “knows it’s no coincidence” his drinking is linked to his offending behaviour.

Sheriff Eric Brown sentenced Findlay, of Papermill Gardens, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

