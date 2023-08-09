Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must capitalise on favourable draw to reach Europa League group stages

Aberdeen must take full advantage of a favourable play-off draw to reach the promised land of the Europa League group stages.

The Dons will face either Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or BK Hacken of Sweden in the play-offs on August 24 and 31.

It could have been far worse for the Reds during Monday’s Euro draw at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Barry Robson’s side avoided facing the winners of the third qualifying round clash between Olympiacos of Greece and Genk of Belgium.

Aberdeen also dodged a potential play-off against the winners of the tie between Qarabag and Finland’s HJK Helsinki.

Azerbaijan club Qarabag eliminated Aberdeen from the Conference League in the play-off round in 2021.

There were various possibilities for the Dons in Monday’s draw including facing the winner of the tie between Astana of Kazakhstan and PFC Ludogrets of Bulgaria.

Astana would have meant a near 6,000 mile round trip to face a club with recent experience of Champions League group stage action.

Landing BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilnius can be viewed as a positive outcome for the Dons.

However it is still fraught with danger.

BK Hacken are currently 279th in the UEFA club coefficient rankings with Zalgiris Vilnius 124th.

Aberdeen are 185th.

Only two years ago the Dons overcame BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the Conference League second qualifying round.

That means nothing as much has changed since then.

When the Dons played the Swedes in 2021 the club were struggling near the bottom of the Allsvenskan and had recently appointed a new manager in Per-Mathias Hogmo.

Former Norway international manager Hogmo has completely transformed the club.

In 2022 Hogmo led BK Hacken to the Allsvenskan title – the first time the club had ever won the league.

In May this year the Gothenburg based club won the Swedish Cup, beating Mjällby AIF 4-1 in the final.

Crucially the Swedes are also 18 games into their league campaign and are once again in a title race.

They currently sit third in the table, four points behind leaders IF Elfsborg.

Aberdeen have also previously beaten Zalgiris Vilnius, 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup in 1996.

They also pose a real threat as Zalgiris Vilnius are now the dominant team in Lithuania and reigning league champions.

Zalgiris Vilnius have won three straight league titles and completed the league and cup double in 2021 and 2022.

They gave Turkish giants Galatasaray a real fright in the Champions second qualifying round earlier this month.

Zalgiris Vilnius drew 2-2 at home with Galatasaray in the second qualifying round first leg.

We will face FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in the Europa League Play-off round. Full match details including arrangements for home & away ties will follow once confirmed by UEFA. pic.twitter.com/nB5D1QKh5q — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 7, 2023

A goal from Dries Mertens secured a 1-0 win in Turkey for Galatasaray to squeeze through 3-2 on aggregate.

Zalgiris Vilnius are also deep into their domestic campaign having played 25 league matches.

They are in a title scrap and sit second in the Lithuanian A Lyga table, six points behind leaders Panevezys.

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action regardless of the outcome of the play-off.

If they win they qualify for the Europa League groups.

Lose and they drop down into the Conference League groups.

However it is the Europa League where the Dons want to be.

The group stages of the Europa League has been a long standing target that has continually alluded Aberdeen.

It could be a game-changer for the Dons as they could come up against some big-hitters.

Clubs like six-time European champions Liverpool and last season’s beaten Europa League finalists Roma are confirmed for the groups.

Gracing the Europa League groups would deliver a significant boost to Aberdeen’s ambition of being a UEFA top 100 club.

Competing at that level would elevate the club’s reputation on the continent and also increase the transfer value of players.

Now the door to the Europa League groups has opened wider than ever before – and the Dons have to storm through.

Strong debut from defender Rubezic

Towering Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic proved in the 0-0 draw at Livingston that he will be a key player for Aberdeen.

The 6ft 4in centre-back was an imposing, dominant presence in the heart of the Dons defence on his debut.

Rubezic was pitched in for a starting debut just days after completing his transfer from Serbian top flight Novi Pazar on a three-year deal.

He quickly underlined he is a no nonsense, tough tackling defender who will be dominant in the air.

Exactly what Aberdeen needed, especially with the Europa League play-off looming.

Rubezic had 12 aerial duels against Livingston and won 10 of them.

In total the Serbian defender faced 17 duels against Livi and came out top on 11 occasions.

He made eight clearances and pitched in with four interceptions to play a key role in the Dons registering a clean sheet.

Aberdeen were lacklustre in attack at the weekend but they were rock solid at the back.

Rubezic is an aggressive, powerful defender who looks capable of being granite solid at the back for the Dons.

Aberdeen paid a six-figure fee for Rubezic.

It is very early days but initial impressions are that it is a sound investment.

Lay down a marker against Celtic

Aberdeen’s restructured squad have an ideal opportunity to show their intentions for the season when hosting Celtic on Sunday.

Last season the Dons failed to take a point from Celtic in their four league matches.

They also failed to score a goal which is clearly not good enough for a club with Aberdeen’s stature, ambition and budget.

That has to change at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen have to show they will push Celtic hard over 90 minutes – at the very least.