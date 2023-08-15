Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression with win over Aberdeen B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression with win over Aberdeen B

Dons B boss Scott Anderson believes his side were on the receiving end of a harsh lesson after squandering a 3-2 lead late on to lose 5-3.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan was relieved to progress to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after beating Aberdeen B 5-3 at North Lodge Park.

The young Dons took the lead through Alfie Stewart in the 18th minute, before Scott Ross levelled the score five minutes into the second half.

An Alfie Bavidge penalty restored Aberdeen’s lead after 56 minutes, but things were level again in the 62nd minute when Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy slotted home from close range to make it 2-2.

It was goals galore in Pitmedden as Findlay Marshall netted the Dons’ third in the 72nd minute, before a quickfire brace from Blue Toon co-boss Jordon Brown in the 82nd and 83rd minute gave his side the lead for the first time in the cup clash.

Former Dons youngster Kieran Shanks wrapped up the scoring in the 86th minute as he headed home Peterhead’s fifth.

And after the entertaining clash, player/co-manager Strachan was glad his side found a way to see out their main objective of progressing to the third round.

Strachan said: “We’re through and that was the main task we set to the players.

“They’ve seen the task through which was good, but they did give me a heart attack on the sidelines to get to this position.

“The three goals we lose are relatively poor for the standards we’ve set. We’ve told them that in there, but we don’t need to tell them – there are leaders in the group who have said it in the dressing room.

Alfie Stewart opened the scoring for Aberdeen against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

“We’re looking at the positives and we’ve scored some incredible goals. They were well-taken goals and some of the passing before was outstanding.

“Ultimately we’ve scored five goals and that isn’t something a Peterhead side has done in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen B manager Scott Anderson believes his side were on the receiving end of a harsh lesson after squandering their lead.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take. We got ourselves in good position in the game on a few different occasions, but we weren’t strong enough to see it out.

“We didn’t deal with balls coming into the box and stopping the crosses, but credit to Peterhead because they used their physicality well.

“We’ve explained to the boys after the game that you need to do all sides of the game well. You need to be able to handle the dirty things you need to, and we didn’t do that well enough unfortunately.”

More from Peterhead FC

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with…
Peterhead being their League Two campaign away to East Fife: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead have point to prove to themselves in League Two
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie back on track at Peterhead after undergoing heart surgery
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note

Conversation