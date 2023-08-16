Aberdeen boss Barry Robson – ‘Duk is going nowhere’

Defiant Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists Duk will not be leaving Pittodrie in this transfer window.

Scouts from Southampton and Leeds United reportedly watch the Dons striker in action in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans have watched the club sell Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani over the summer – but Robson is adamant Cape Verde international Duk is staying at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss said: “Nobody will be going out.

“I know Dave Cormack and the board won’t sell anybody. Aberdeen fans don’t need to worry about that.

“The board are quite strong on that. We have moved two players in this window for big money.

“We have moved players quite regularly for good money, which is good for the club.

“We are not a club who is riddled with debt, who are badly run or anything like that.

“We are a good, structured club, who know what we’re doing.”

Robson focused on building a squad

The Aberdeen manager knows every player has a price, but with two big departures from the club this summer, he says his focus is on building a squad ahead of a European campaign. Not dismantling it further.

The Dons boss said: “We will never let anyone go unless it’s for the right price. And it’s not just about selling and making money, it’s about building a team for the fans.

“That’s what we’re trying to do just now, build a team they can see as their own, who gets results on the pitch.

“We don’t just sign players thinking they might make us money. We sign them because we can see they can be an Aberdeen player and excite the fans.

“Now if some big club comes after them then they’re going to have to pay for them.

“It’s not just about buying and selling, we’re trying to do it cleverly and do it right for the football club.”

Europe is a huge attraction for players

Robson believes all his players are eager to be involved in the upcoming European campaign, which begins next week with a Europa League play-off at either Sweden’s BK Hacken or Lithuania’s FK Zalgiris, of Vilnius.

The chance to play group stage football has been a big tool in Robson’s recruitment in this window.

He said: “They are all eager to play in European football.

“That can be a game-changer for players. Our model isn’t a secret, it’s pretty evident what we do and we’ve done it well.

“A lot of players want to come here because of what we do and the money we’ve moved people on for.

“It’s a great platform at a good club. We try to do things right and if people do well they can move on.

“But we also have to make sure that we’re building as well.

“I’ve said it numerous times – we want to build a squad of Aberdeen players, not loan players.

“This is a top club, you have European games coming up in a one-club city.

“The fans love them here and it’s a good place to be at.

“Everyone seems happy and the boys are settled. When you see us play at the momen we look sharp and in a good place.”

‘Every club is a selling club’

Football fans have had to accept players come and go in relatively short periods of time in the modern game.

Long-serving players are a rarity due to the financial discrepancy between clubs and Robson believes there are only a handful of clubs he would regard as immune from financial pressures.

He said: “Every club is a selling club, apart from maybe the top six in the English Premier League – and maybe even some of them are like that.

“Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City can buy whatever players they want, but the rest have to sell.

“And even those clubs have to balance the books because of the Financial Fair Play at times.

“So it’s not just something unique to Scotland or unique to Aberdeen.”

The Aberdeen manager knows striking a balance between selling players for profit and strengthening his squad is a tricky one, but he is confident his players want to be at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “I am quite pragmatic with money, that’s the Aberdonian in me, but I feel we have to spend it well.

“We have to build value in our squad, we won’t be going signing boys who are 32 and have had two cruciates.

“We want make sure it’s the right ones, at the right age to help the younger ones and build value.

“That makes the squad healthy and the club healthy.

“The power is with players and agents now, that’s how it’s changed in the last 20-odd years.

“We have a squad of players there who all want game time and to be starting.

“So if someone comes and isn’t happy, then we’ll see.

“I think we’re alright just now and are working away with the squad we’ve got.”