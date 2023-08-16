Aberdeen boss Barry Robson – ‘Duk is going nowhere’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson – ‘Duk is going nowhere’

Leeds United and Southampton have been tracking the Dons striker - but his manager insists the player is staying at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen striker Duk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen striker Duk. Image: Shutterstock.

Defiant Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists Duk will not be leaving Pittodrie in this transfer window.

Scouts from Southampton and Leeds United reportedly watch the Dons striker in action in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans have watched the club sell Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani over the summer – but Robson is adamant Cape Verde international Duk is staying at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss said: “Nobody will be going out.

“I know Dave Cormack and the board won’t sell anybody. Aberdeen fans don’t need to worry about that.

“The board are quite strong on that. We have moved two players in this window for big money.

“We have moved players quite regularly for good money, which is good for the club.

“We are not a club who is riddled with debt, who are badly run or anything like that.

“We are a good, structured club, who know what we’re doing.”

Robson focused on building a squad

Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

The Aberdeen manager knows every player has a price, but with two big departures from the club this summer, he says his focus is on building a squad ahead of a European campaign. Not dismantling it further.

The Dons boss said: “We will never let anyone go unless it’s for the right price. And it’s not just about selling and making money, it’s about building a team for the fans.

“That’s what we’re trying to do just now, build a team they can see as their own, who gets results on the pitch.

“We don’t just sign players thinking they might make us money. We sign them because we can see they can be an Aberdeen player and excite the fans.

“Now if some big club comes after them then they’re going to have to pay for them.

“It’s not just about buying and selling, we’re trying to do it cleverly and do it right for the football club.”

Europe is a huge attraction for players

Robson believes all his players are eager to be involved in the upcoming European campaign, which begins next week with a Europa League play-off at either Sweden’s BK Hacken or Lithuania’s FK Zalgiris, of Vilnius.

The chance to play group stage football has been a big tool in Robson’s recruitment in this window.

He said: “They are all eager to play in European football.

“That can be a game-changer for players. Our model isn’t a secret, it’s pretty evident what we do and we’ve done it well.

Duk in action for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Duk in action for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

“A lot of players want to come here because of what we do and the money we’ve moved people on for.

“It’s a great platform at a good club. We try to do things right and if people do well they can move on.

“But we also have to make sure that we’re building as well.

“I’ve said it numerous times – we want to build a squad of Aberdeen players, not loan players.

“This is a top club, you have European games coming up in a one-club city.

“The fans love them here and it’s a good place to be at.

“Everyone seems happy and the boys are settled. When you see us play at the momen we look sharp and in a good place.”

‘Every club is a selling club’

Football fans have had to accept players come and go in relatively short periods of time in the modern game.

Long-serving players are a rarity due to the financial discrepancy between clubs and Robson believes there are only a handful of clubs he would regard as immune from financial pressures.

Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. The Dons have since sold the midfielder. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Every club is a selling club, apart from maybe the top six in the English Premier League – and maybe even some of them are like that.

“Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City can buy whatever players they want, but the rest have to sell.

“And even those clubs have to balance the books because of the Financial Fair Play at times.

“So it’s not just something unique to Scotland or unique to Aberdeen.”

The Aberdeen manager knows striking a balance between selling players for profit and strengthening his squad is a tricky one, but he is confident his players want to be at Pittodrie.

Robson said: “I am quite pragmatic with money, that’s the Aberdonian in me, but I feel we have to spend it well.

“We have to build value in our squad, we won’t be going signing boys who are 32 and have had two cruciates.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.

“We want make sure it’s the right ones, at the right age to help the younger ones and build value.

“That makes the squad healthy and the club healthy.

“The power is with players and agents now, that’s how it’s changed in the last 20-odd years.

“We have a squad of players there who all want game time and to be starting.

“So if someone comes and isn’t happy, then we’ll see.

“I think we’re alright just now and are working away with the squad we’ve got.”

