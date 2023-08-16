Yan Dhanda hip injury just bad bruise – but Ross County boss Malky Mackay says St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon should have been sanctioned

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident Yan Dhanda has received no long-term damage after suffering a bruised hip against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Dhanda picked up the injury during the first half of the Staggies’ 2-0 victory, following a heavy challenge by Saints defender Liam Gordon.

Although he attempted to play on, he eventually had to be replaced by Kyle Turner who went on to net County’s opening goal.

The injury prompted concern, given Dhanda is among County’s key attacking assets.

Although he is doubtful for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup trip to Airdrieonians, Mackay does not anticipate a prolonged absence.

Mackay said: “He has a really tender hip at the moment.

“We’ll wait and see if he miraculously recovers and is able to play at the weekend, but it is nothing that will keep him out too long.

“He’s quite lucky. It’s a really tender, bad bruise on his hip, rather than long-term damage.

“But the tackle was at speed and not good.”

Staggies boss puzzled by decision not to show Gordon second booking

Mackay took issue with the lack of punishment for Gordon as a result of the tackle, which forced Dhanda to be withdrawn.

Although referee Willie Collum awarded the foul, he did not deem it worthy of a booking, with the tackle going then reviewed as a potential red card.

Although VAR felt it fell below that threshold, Mackay believes the fact it was considered for review is proof it should have at least amounted to a booking.

Mackay added: “I spoke to Crawford Allan on Monday about it. I think on Saturday night, the whole of Scottish football was looking at it and thinking: ‘Why on earth wasn’t he booked?’

“VAR doesn’t give that option, but the fact VAR was looking at that as a sending off tells you enough.

“VAR can’t say the referee needs to book him and then send him off.

“The excuse is you can’t referee the game for the referee with bookings, but you certainly can when it is a sending off.

“Maybe that’s a wee anomaly right now.

“I don’t particularly go with it – if someone can help, they help.

“They don’t help with a bar attached to it.

“You would kind of hope a referee is going to spot what a yellow card is.

“You hope VAR will get the serious foul play ones right, but it didn’t on Saturday.

“It was a dreadful challenge on a player who was moving at pace.

“Liam Gordon was out of control and actually takes his own player as well.

“It is beyond me how that wasn’t seen as a booking.”

‘Defenders need to make sure they are careful with how they tackle’

Mackay feels rough treatment dished out to technical players such as Dhanda must be met with an appropriate punishment.

The Staggies boss added: “Five minutes later, Yan was in a bad way. He tried to play on, but couldn’t.

“It took him about 20 minutes to get around the outside of the pitch.

“For me, that’s a big error on Saturday.

“Technical players have to be brave, take people on and burst forward at pace.

“We want our game to be the most attractive it can be and you need players like that.

“I wouldn’t say they need protection. It’s about making sure that when they go to take someone on the defender had better be really careful with how he tackles.”