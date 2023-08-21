Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie aims to deliver more special Gothenburg memories for Red Army

Skipper Graeme Shinnie aims to mark the Gothenburg Greats’ 40th anniversary by taking a step towards the Europa League group stages in the city which hosted the club’s greatest achievement.

The Dons famously lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in May 1983 when defeating giants Real Madrid in the final.

Aberdeen celebrated that historic win with a series of events in May this year – but Shinnie aims to deliver more special memories for Dons fans in Gothenburg.

In a timely quirk of fate, the Dons will return to the Swedish city this week.

Aberdeen will face BK Hacken in Gothenburg in the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

Shinnie said: “This year we celebrated the Gothenburg Greats, where a lot of people could fully appreciate what they did.

“I was chatting to a young lad recently and he didn’t know too much about it.

“It’s only when you say Real Madrid haven’t lost a European final since that it puts it into perspective for the younger generation. Because it is Real Madrid.

“Now we are in the group stages of Europe and have built a good team, so who knows what can happen.

“The Europa League play-offs is an exciting challenge for us and one that we are ready for.”

Unfinished Euro business for Shinnie

BK Hacken set up the play-off clash with Aberdeen by overcoming FK Zalgiris of Lithuania 8-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

The Gothenburg-based club are 20 games into their domestic campaign and are in a title race.

BK Hacken trail Allsvenskan leaders IF Elfsborg by just one point.

Captain Shinnie insists he had unfinished European business following a six-month spell at Pittodrie last season.

On loan from Wigan Athletic, he played a key role in the Reds’ rise to finish third in the Premiership to secure group stage action.

Aberdeen will qualify for the Europa League group stages if they defeat Hacken over the two legged play-off.

If they lose to the Swedish club, the Dons will drop down into the group stages of the Conference League.

Shinnie netted twice in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren in May which secured European group stage qualification.

After helping Aberdeen return to the groups for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007, Shinnie was determined to experience the rewards.

Which is why he penned a three-year permanent deal with the Reds this summer following his exit from Wigan.

The 32-year-old said: “The European group stages was a massive draw for me.

“Finishing last season in third and securing group stage football, it felt like I had to come back and reap the rewards of it.

“I wanted to come back and experience the excitement around the club of group stage football.”

Group stage ambition finally realised

During his first spell at Aberdeen from 2015 to 2019, Shinnie had four attempts at qualifying for the European group stages.

The Dons fell short each time under former manager Derek McInnes.

In Shinnie’s first season at Pittodrie, the Dons reached the Europa League third qualifying round but lost 3-2 on aggregate to Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan.

Shinnie said: “When I was here last time, reaching the groups was something I was desperate to do.

“But it was very difficult because back then there were four qualifiers.

“It was very tough to get qualifiers at that stage of the season.

“We just wanted one game where if we won we were into the group stages.

“However, it wasn’t to be and we didn’t manage to get to that point.

“Now we are in the groups until December.

“I felt like we should have won the tie against Kairat Almaty.

“We lost 2-1 over in Kazakhstan in the first leg and felt with them travelling all the way over here we would have a good chance.

“During the game you could feel they were tiring a little bit and were a little bit off it. Not jet lagged, but a little lethargic.

“But we ended up conceding a sloppy goal and the away goal still counted back then.

“That almost killed the tie, which was disappointing.”

Agony of late own goal at Maribor

The following season Aberdeen came agonisingly close to the Europa League play-offs when facing Maribor.

The Dons drew 1-1 with the Slovenian side at Pittodrie only to lose 1-0 in the return leg.

It was particularly painful for Shinnie as he scored an own goal deep into injury time in Slovenia.

He said: “Maribor was a tough one.

“Adam Rooney missed a pen in the first half then I ended up scoring an own goal, which I get reminded about of far too much by my mates.

“I felt we did well in those games, but we couldn’t quite get to that last game play-off.

“That would have been tough because I think the Champions League drop-outs come into that tie.”

Stunning winner against Apollon

In 2017, the Dons again reached the Europa League third qualifying round.

Shinnie scored a spectacular goal in the first leg in a 2-1 win to put the Dons in control against Apollon Limassol.

However, they would lose the return 2-0 in the searing heat in Cyprus to crash out.

The following season, the Dons drew Premier League Burnley in the Europa League second qualifying round.

After drawing 1-1 at Pittodrie, they pushed Burnley into extra-time in the return, drawing 1-1 after 90 minutes.

However, the Reds were edged out 3-1 after extra-time.

Shinnie said: “Scoring the winner against Apollon is a memory I will always have, as it was a tremendous goal… for my standard. I don’t know where I actually found that one from, thinking back on it.

“It was a memorable night, but again frustrating – as we went over there with a one-goal lead but didn’t take advantage of it.

“They were a very good team, but so were we.

“So that was disappointing.

“Even the Burnley games, we played well in both and ran them to extra-time.

“I had a chance in the second half away to Burney when I could have scored, but put it over the bar.

“We played decent in the game and so many Aberdeen fans travelled down for it.

“This season, though, we are in the group stages.”