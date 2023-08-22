Former ‘shooting lodge’ style hotel in Ross-shire on the market for £890,000

The former Drumchork Lodge Hotel which was originally built in 1853 has been put up for sale.

The property, which was originally built as a shooting lodge in 1853 and converted to a hotel in 1964, is on the market for £890,000.

Based in Aultbea, it has 10 bedrooms and comes with three acres of land.

It is being marketed by Business Buyers who describes it as “arguably one of the most idyllic locations in the Western Highlands and lies on, officially, the most scenic route in Europe”.

The brochure states it’s a development opportunity with the hotel requiring “major renovation”.

Varied accommodation

The hotel provides 10 en suite bedrooms located on the first floor of the property.

It comprises of four twin bedrooms, three double bedrooms, two single bedrooms and one family bedroom.

All rooms are en suite and the bedrooms benefit from the “fantastic surrounding views”.

There is also owner’s accommodation which offers two double bedrooms, bathroom and utility area. There is also an owners lounge beside the kitchen.

The brochure states: “The public bar is traditionally presented with a timber bar servery. There is a covered fireplace with operational chimney in situ.

“The lounge is a spacious but dilapidated conservatory fronted room which can cater for 34 covers comfortably.

“In addition, situated at the side of the building, there is a dining room with Loch views (36 covers).”

World famous distillery nearby

At the front of the property there is a car park with space for around 20 vehicles.

Adjacent to Drumchork Lodge Hotel is the world famous Loch Ewe Whisky Distillery. The sale also includes a separate cottage which requires refurbishment.

The brochure states: “Apart from being the smallest distillery in Scotland, it is the only one producing single malt from an illicit sized small still and could continue under new ownership subject to the appropriate licenses and permits.”