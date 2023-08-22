Former ‘shooting lodge’ style hotel in Ross-shire on the market for £890,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former ‘shooting lodge’ style hotel in Ross-shire on the market for £890,000

The hotel, situated near the smallest distillery in Scotland, was originally built as a shooting lodge in 1853 and converted to a hotel in 1964.

By Kelly Wilson
Former Drumchork Lodge Hotel in Aultbea is up for sale. Image: Business Buyers
Former Drumchork Lodge Hotel in Aultbea is up for sale. Image: Business Buyers

The former Drumchork Lodge Hotel which was originally built in 1853 has been put up for sale.

The property, which was originally built as a shooting lodge in 1853 and converted to a hotel in 1964, is on the market for £890,000.

Based in Aultbea, it has 10 bedrooms and comes with three acres of land.

It is being marketed by Business Buyers who describes it as “arguably one of the most idyllic locations in the Western Highlands and lies on, officially, the most scenic route in Europe”.

The brochure states it’s a development opportunity with the hotel requiring “major renovation”.

Varied accommodation

The hotel provides 10 en suite bedrooms located on the first floor of the property.

It comprises of four twin bedrooms, three double bedrooms, two single bedrooms and one family bedroom.

All rooms are en suite and the bedrooms benefit from the “fantastic surrounding views”.

A bedroom at the former Drumchork Lodge Hotel.
A bedroom at the former Drumchork Lodge Hotel. Image: Business Buyers

There is also owner’s accommodation which offers two double bedrooms, bathroom and utility area. There is also an owners lounge beside the kitchen.

The brochure states: “The public bar is traditionally presented with a timber bar servery. There is a covered fireplace with operational chimney in situ.

“The lounge is a spacious but dilapidated conservatory fronted room which can cater for 34 covers comfortably.

“In addition, situated at the side of the building, there is a dining room with Loch views (36 covers).”

World famous distillery nearby

At the front of the property there is a car park with space for around 20 vehicles.

Adjacent to Drumchork Lodge Hotel is the world famous Loch Ewe Whisky Distillery. The sale also includes a separate cottage which requires refurbishment.

Interior of Loch Ewe Whisky Distillery, which is adjacent to the former Drumchork Lodge Hotel.
Loch Ewe whisky distillery.

The brochure states: “Apart from being the smallest distillery in Scotland, it is the only one producing single malt from an illicit sized small still and could continue under new ownership subject to the appropriate licenses and permits.”

More from Business

Aqua Nor in Norway.
North firms on mission at world's largest aquaculture tech showcase
In teh workshop at Stats Group.
Japan's Mitsui completes takeover of north-east firm Stats Group
The findings come as Ofgem is set to announce its latest price cap for energy bills from October (Jacob King/PA)
13 million households not switching heating on when cold, watchdog warns
Pay for the UK’s top bosses surged last year, according to new figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pay for top bosses jumps 16% as wider wages behind inflation – think tank
London-listed housebuilders led the fallers as the FTSE 100 dipped on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
London markets inch lower as housing firms drive drop
FILE – Co-founder of Adobe Systems John Warnock (Paul Sakuma/AP)
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82
Sirology owner Richard Cummings
Self-confessed shopaholic on why he opened Elgin's 'shop for blokes'
Highgate student accommodation has been bought out of administration. Image RSM UK
Aberdeen student accommodation saved as new buyer found
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage
Tory MPs have complained of a ‘boycott’ of ‘certain TV channels’ by advertisers (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Senior Tories provoke advertising ‘boycott’ row with calls for PM to intervene