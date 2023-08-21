Aberdeen boss Barry Robson calls for ‘bravery’ in possession in crunch Euro showdown with BK Hacken

Boss Barry Robson will demand Aberdeen are brave in possession in the bid to realise their Europa League group stage dream.

The Dons face BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first round in Sweden on Thursday.

In-form BK Hacken are on a four-game winning stream and blew away FK Zalgiris of Lithuania 8-1 on aggregate to land the play-off clash with the Reds.

Managed by former Norwegian national coach Per-Mathias Hogmo, the Gothenburg-based club are the reigning Allsvenskan champions.

BK Hacken are in contention to win back to back-to-back league titles as they are just one point behind league leaders IF Elsborg.

Deep into their domestic season, Hacken have played 20 league games.

Aberdeen will also have to face the Swedes on a synthetic pitch at their 6,316 capacity Bravida Arena.

Robson sent scouts to Sweden to watch their recent games, including their 3-2 league defeat of Sirius on Sunday.

He said: “You have to be brave and you have to take the ball.

“When you play for Aberdeen that is a given and that is a message I always give to the players.

“Ultimately I don’t care if you give the ball away, but I care if you don’t take the ball.

“The best players I ever played with are the bravest ones who would take the ball.

“Bravery is not really flying into a tackle and knocking someone over.

“Bravery is taking the ball under pressure and in a hard position.

“My players have that mentality needed to play like that for Aberdeen and in front of an Aberdeen crowd.”

Uefa deadline to register new signings

BK Hacken twice battled back from behind on Sunday before securing a winner five minutes into stoppage time against Sirius.

It is only two years since Aberdeen overcame BK Hacken in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Dons triumphed 5-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg, before losing the return 2-0 in Gothenburg.

Under the management of Hogmo, BK Hacken are an entirely different proposition to the side defeated by the Dons in 2021.

They won the Swedish league title last year and the Swedish Cup in May this year.

Aberdeen boss Robson has already signed nine players in the summer transfer window.

He aims to add up to four more additions before the window shuts on September 1.

Aberdeen have already named their 25-man squad for the Europa League play-off, with the Uefa registration deadline closing at 11pm on Saturday.

However, the Reds still have until 11pm on Wednesday to register a maximum of two new eligible players who could feature in the tie.

McGarry’s BK Hacken first leg debut bid

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry was Robson’s ninth signing of the window.

McGarry was secured for an undisclosed six-figure sum on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature for the Dons.

McGarry’s move was delayed, after Aberdeen allowed him time to be with his partner Jazz as they awaited the birth of their son Storm.

It is hoped McGarry will be in contention to make his debut against Hacken in Gothenburg.

Robson said: “James’ last game was May 3 and they had a long break over there.

“Then they were supposed to go away for pre-season, but James had to miss that because his partner was pregnant.

“There was a delay with that so I don’t think he was able to get much work done.

“Then we had to give him four or five days with his new baby.

“James then had to fly over (from Australia) and he was on the 24-hour different time scale from us.

“When you see our team play, you see how high we play and we need to get him up to that level.

“All we can do with players is the ones we identify we can take them in and give them a platform.

“Then it is down to the player to perform at this football club and in front of our fans.

“They need to bring the bull by the horns and perform for this club.”