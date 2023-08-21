Aberdeen boss Barry Robson calls for ‘bravery’ in possession in crunch Euro showdown with BK Hacken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson calls for ‘bravery’ in possession in crunch Euro showdown with BK Hacken

Robson is still working on landing signings and the Dons have until 11pm on Wednesday to register a maximum of two new eligible players who could feature in the tie against the Swedes.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Boss Barry Robson will demand Aberdeen are brave in possession in the bid to realise their Europa League group stage dream.

The Dons face BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first round in Sweden on Thursday.

In-form BK Hacken are on a four-game winning stream and blew away FK Zalgiris of Lithuania 8-1 on aggregate to land the play-off clash with the Reds.

Managed by former Norwegian national coach Per-Mathias Hogmo, the Gothenburg-based club are the reigning Allsvenskan champions.

BK Hacken are in contention to win back to back-to-back league titles as they are just one point behind league leaders IF Elsborg.

Deep into their domestic season, Hacken have played 20 league games.

Aberdeen will also have to face the Swedes on a synthetic pitch at their 6,316 capacity Bravida Arena.

Robson sent scouts to Sweden to watch their recent games, including their 3-2 league defeat of Sirius on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash with Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.

He said: “You have to be brave and you have to take the ball.

“When you play for Aberdeen that is a given and that is a message I always give to the players.

“Ultimately I don’t care if you give the ball away, but I care if you don’t take the ball.

“The best players I ever played with are the bravest ones who would take the ball.

“Bravery is not really flying into a tackle and knocking someone over.

“Bravery is taking the ball under pressure and in a hard position.

“My players have that mentality needed to play like that for Aberdeen and in front of an Aberdeen crowd.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.

Uefa deadline to register new signings

BK Hacken twice battled back from behind on Sunday before securing a winner five minutes into stoppage time against Sirius.

It is only two years since Aberdeen overcame BK Hacken in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Dons triumphed 5-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg, before losing the return 2-0 in Gothenburg.

BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Under the management of Hogmo, BK Hacken are an entirely different proposition to the side defeated by the Dons in 2021.

They won the Swedish league title last year and the Swedish Cup in May this year.

Aberdeen boss Robson has already signed nine players in the summer transfer window.

He aims to add up to four more additions before the window shuts on September 1.

Aberdeen have already named their 25-man squad for the Europa League play-off, with the Uefa registration deadline closing at 11pm on Saturday.

However, the Reds still have until 11pm on Wednesday to register a maximum of two new eligible players who could feature in the tie.

BK Hacken’s Bravida Arena in Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock.

McGarry’s BK Hacken first leg debut bid

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry was Robson’s ninth signing of the window.

McGarry was secured for an undisclosed six-figure sum on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature for the Dons.

McGarry’s move was delayed, after Aberdeen allowed him time to be with his partner Jazz as they awaited the birth of their son Storm.

It is hoped McGarry will be in contention to make his debut against Hacken in Gothenburg.

Robson said: “James’ last game was May 3 and they had a long break over there.

“Then they were supposed to go away for pre-season, but James had to miss that because his partner was pregnant.

“There was a delay with that so I don’t think he was able to get much work done.

“Then we had to give him four or five days with his new baby.

“James then had to fly over (from Australia) and he was on the 24-hour different time scale from us.

“When you see our team play, you see how high we play and we need to get him up to that level.

New signing James McGarry. Image: SNS.

“All we can do with players is the ones we identify we can take them in and give them a platform.

“Then it is down to the player to perform at this football club and in front of our fans.

“They need to bring the bull by the horns and perform for this club.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card from referee David Munro. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen's…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window…
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Rangers which made it 1-1 - but Aberdeen were beaten 5-1.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster accepts Dons ran out of steam in 5-1 defeat…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has had BK Hacken scouted. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from…
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson hopes Champions League experience can help Aberdeen overcome BK…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson's latest stunner for Aberdeen proved to be very important one
Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson celebrate Devlin's second goal in the 3-1 win against Rosenborg on Thursday. Image: PA
Richard Gordon: A week to remember for Scottish clubs in Europe
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson happy to silence doubters who hoped for a Viaplay Cup…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to put 1-0 up against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen edge out lower-league Stirling Albion 2-1 to reach Viaplay Cup quarter-finals

Conversation