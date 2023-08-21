Gavin Levey’s pride after Aberdeen’s under-14 academy aces clinch international trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey’s pride after Aberdeen’s under-14 academy aces clinch international trophy

The young Dons defeated Bayer Leverkusen, Brondby and PSV on the way to a stunning triumph in the Netherlands.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen's winners savour the trophy glory in the Netherlands. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen's winners savour the trophy glory in the Netherlands. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s triumph in the prestigious Under-14 BOAL International tournament in the Netherlands is “one of the proudest moments for our youth academy”.

That’s the view of Dons’ academy director Gavin Levey, who was there with coaches Liam McGarry and Scott Duncan, goalkeeping coach Matthew Mackie and physio Mark Muir as the Reds U14s beat big-name clubs on their way to a stunning weekend success.

From Friday to Sunday, the academy side from Aberdeen were in top company alongside some of Europe’s top academies and clubs from across the globe.

Big-name clubs beaten by the Dons

Despite a long day of travelling, the young Dons started the tournament on the Friday evening with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea and then a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a strong Bayer Leverkusen side.

On Saturday, they recorded impressive victories over Brondby IF (1-0) and PSV (1-0), a 1-1 draw with Spartan, as well as a narrow 2-1 defeat against Brazilian side EC Laranja Mecanica.

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey
Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Sunday saw the final group game, where Aberdeen needed to beat Ado Den Haag to progress, and they did that in style – winning 5-1.

They then eliminated Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, winning 1-0 before defeating MLS side Atlanta United on penalties in the final to be crowned champions.

Levey was on cloud nine after seeing the youngsters deliver such telling results on the way to trophy glory.

He said: “This is one of the proudest moments for our youth academy.

“We have to earn the right to be invited to some of the best tournaments in Europe and to win this is an absolute credit to all the players, families and staff at Aberdeen Youth Academy.”

Dons ‘underdogs in most fixtures’

Levey praised the “underdog” team for achieving success against the odds.

He added: “We have been contending for the last few years and to win one on this scale should not be underestimated.

“When you look at the opposition we face overseas, we are likely to always be considered as an underdog in most fixtures.

“Our academy teams develop a belief and desire to perform at this level and we have truly earned this moment, which these young lads from the north-east will never forget.”

A club statement said: “Congratulations to all our young players involved, as well as the coaching staff. Thank you also to the parents who travelled over to the tournament and gave such support.”

