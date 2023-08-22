Crowds could pay £10 a ticket for this year’s Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

To cover its running costs, Highland Council could start charging people for entry to Inverness’ Red Hot Highland Fling.

The event has been held in the city’s Northern Meeting Park since 2008 and has always been free to attend.

However, due to surging costs, the council are now proposing entry fees to the event where crowds could enjoy live music and entertainment as they bring in the new year.

Past performers have included, Skerryvore, Skipinnish, Manran, and Tide Lines, and all have gone on to have success across Scotland.

Councillors on the City of Inverness committee will be asked to approve a measure to charge entry fees for the Highland Fling on August 28.

Tickets could cost £10 per person.

Running the event is expected to cost upwards of £97,000, but charging people entry could generate £50,000, which would partially cover expenses.

With an expected maximum attendance of 5,000 people, the event could cost £10 per ticket.

The reason is due to budget constraints through the Inverness Common Good Fund, which funds community events like the Red Hot Highland Fling.

Funds have dropped significantly by around £126,000 since last year with only £177,000 to spend on events requiring a new revenue stream.

Other big events run by the council in Inverness, including the bonfire and fireworks display and festive lights switch-on, would remain free.