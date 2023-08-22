Jamie McGrath: I couldn’t say no to Aberdeen

Jamie McGrath believes his move to Aberdeen can bring out the best in him.

The Republic of Ireland international became the 10th signing of the summer transfer window when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Dons.

The midfielder, who was a free agent after cancelling his contract at Wigan Athletic, is no stranger to Scottish football having played for St Mirren and Dundee United previously but he believes he has taken on the biggest challenge of his career by joining the Dons.

McGrath told RedTV: “I really enjoyed my time at St Mirren and Dundee United but this is is the biggest club I’ve played at so far in my career.

“I know the pressure that comes with playing here but hopefully I can handle that.

“I’m really delighted to get it done and really looking forward to the season ahead with a big European game on Thursday to look forward to straight away.

“The size of the club sells itself. I spoke to the gaffer and had a great chance with him. The way he wants to play suits me and hopefully I can add something to the team.

“I know it is a team stacked full of quality and hopefully I can be part of something special here. It’s a really exciting challenge and something I couldn’t say no to.

“He told me his plans and how he wants the team to play, always on the front foot and aggressive. Form having a chat with him I was sold straight away.

“I’ve played here many a time and it’s always one you look forward to. To play here every week is really exciting as a player and hopefully I can show what I can do.

“It’s a nice training ground and probably the best I’ve been at so far in terms facilities. Everything is here and it has everything you want as a player.”

A Wigan reunion for McGrath and Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie

McGrath is among friends at the Dons after reuniting with former Wigan team-mate Graeme Shinnie.

The duo were good friends in their time together and McGrath is excited to link up with the Dons skipper again.

He said: “I spoke to him after I left Wigan. We used to room together at Wigan and travel and train together so I’m looking forward to seeing him at training.

“He’s quite a unique fella but he’ll do anything for you. I’m sure he is a great captain. He demands standards and that is what you want. I’m really looking forward to playing alongside him.”

Third time lucky for Aberdeen in their pursuit of midfielder

McGrath has been coveted by the Dons on a couple of occasions in the past.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes failed in a bid to bring McGrath to Pittodrie when he was a St Mirren player while another former Dons boss Jim Goodwin also wanted to bring McGrath to the club last summer.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has succeeded in luring McGrath north and having finally secured a move to Aberdeen the 26 year-old is determined to repay that long-term interest in him.

He said: “Once I knew this was an option I couldn’t say no and I’m delighted how things have worked out.

“Hopefully I can live in the city and get settled and it will bring out the best in me.

“For whatever reason it didn’t happen before but I’m obviously delighted now. Playing at Pittodrie as an away day was special so to have that pressure as a home player now is something I’ll relish.

“I want to show what I can do for a club which has wanted me that long.”

McGrath targets international return

McGrath’s performances in Scotland led to him being capped for his country and the midfielder hopes his move to Pittodrie can lead to him forcing his way back into the Republic of Ireland squad.

He said: “You want to play for your country and lucky enough I’ve been able to do that.

“I had a brief chat with the Irish gaffer before I signed here and he was delighted. Hopefully if I do the business son the pitch I’ll be rewarded and back in there.

“I feel I’m coming into my prime and feeling the best I’ve ever done. I know Scottish football quite well so I won’t take long to adapt.

McGrath is in line to make his debut for the Dons against Hacken of Sweden in the Europa League play-off on Thursday and the midfielder is excited to sample more European football after having a brief taste of it with Dundee United last season.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the big nights under the lights.

“I’ve been working hard back home in Ireland with strength and conditioning courses so hopefully I’m not too far away.”