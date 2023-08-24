Graeme Shinnie thinks Aberdeen face toughest away Euro tie since Rijeka in 2015 – but has called for same winning outcome v BK Hacken

Skipper Graeme Shinnie has warned Aberdeen face their toughest away Euro challenge since coming up against HNK Rijeka in Croatia in 2015.

The Dons will tonight battle with BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

At stake in the tie, which will start in a city where Aberdeen won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983, is a spot in the Europa League group stages.

Shinnie has urged the Dons to take a step in Gothenburg towards writing their own piece of Euro history.

BK Hacken’s 6,300 capacity Bravida Arena is known in Sweden as “Fort Knox” after the impenetrable USA gold depository due to their formidable home form.

Swedish champions Hacken have not lost at home since April and have scored 50 goals in 20 league games this season.

Shinnie reckons the Dons face a Euro test of the magnitude of the Europa League first qualifying round first leg clash in Rijeka eight years ago.

The midfielder played in a memorable 3-0 win as the Dons stunned the Croatians on their own patch.

He reckons the Dons can do the same to BK Hacken to breach “Fort Knox”.

Shinnie, 32, said: “I always think European football is different to what teams are maybe used to in their own league.

“We went to Rijeka and they had a long unbeaten record, too, and we managed to win 3-0 there.

“Aberdeen are something different than what Hacken will play in their own league.

“Hacken will be full of confidence, but we are, too.

“We will look to put our stamp on the game and get a positive result.”

‘Our own little piece of history’

A 400-strong Red Army have travelled to Gothenburg to cheer on the Dons in the bid to reach the Europa League group stage.

Aberdeen are guaranteed groups action for the first time since the 2007 Uefa Cup regardless of the outcome of the play-offs.

If the Reds win they go into the Europa League groups, if they lose they drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Aberdonian Shinnie will lead out the Dons in the city of the club’s greatest achievement.

The Gothenburg Greats famously beat Real Madrid to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup in the city 40-years ago.

Asked if the history of Gothenburg brings extra pressure, he said: “Not really.

“We know the history of the city, but this is a completely different scenario.

“They (Gothenburg Greats) were winning it so I think it’s a different era.

“We want to put our own little piece of history and try to get through the group stages of the Europa League which would be massive for us.

“That’s an objective we are keen to complete.

“It’s exciting. It’s these types of games that I came back for.

“We worked hard last season to put ourselves in this position.

“You can already feel the buzz around the game being in a different country, different environment and a different competition than what we are used to back home.”

Hacken’s artificial surface not a concern for Shinnie

Aberdeen trained on the artificial surface at the Bravida Arena on Wednesday night after jetting into Sweden hours earlier.

Shinnie insists the surface is not a problem.

He said: “I prefer grass obviously, but we are very used to artificial surfaces – we have two in our league and three in the past.

“The surface won’t be a surprise to us and it’s something that we are used to.

“It looks to be one of the better ones and it won’t make any difference to the game.

“We are willing to play on anything to get a positive result.”

McGrath tipped to shine at Aberdeen

New signing Jamie McGrath is set to make his Dons debut in Gothenburg just days after penning a two-year contract.

Shinnie played alongside the Republic of Ireland international midfielder at Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Dundee United and exited Wigan this summer.

McGrath had previously rejected interest from Aberdeen in 2021 and 2022.

He said: “Jamie is a great lad and a top player.

“He’s a great guy to have in the dressing room around us.

“Jamie didn’t get to show it at Wigan… like myself, and we know what he can do because he has played so much in our league.

“We know what he can bring to the table and he’ll have a real platform to show what he is about.

“Different things can happen behind the scenes and I think him being a free agent has made it a little bit easier for him to come this time.

“But he has always thought highly of this club.

“He’s always looked at us as a club he’s wanted to play for and now he has the opportunity.

“Jamie did well at Dundee United, but he had to go on loan to get the games because we both found it hard and frustrating at Wigan.

“Now he has that stability of being at a club long term, he will just look to get his head down and work as hard as he can.”