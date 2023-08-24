The recent viral video showing an 85-year-old man completing his 500th Parkrun has been nothing short of inspiring.

It has led me to contemplate the profound joy found in this uncomplicated weekly ritual: the free, timed five-kilometre event that is Parkrun.

Not an exclusive running club, nor the domain of solely elite athletes, Parkrun gathers individuals of diverse backgrounds – men, women, children, octogenarians, dog-walkers and parents pushing prams. They all converge, week after week, to run, jog, or walk a 5k.

Parkrun, at its essence, is a run, not a race. The event’s commitment to inclusivity renders it open and inviting, particularly to those who might otherwise feel daunted by traditional running clubs. Nobody is under pressure from anyone, every participant is supported and encouraged, and it does not matter how long it takes anyone to complete the course.

Certainly, there may be those propelled by the drive to improve their local course times – a pursuit that brings pleasure to many. Yet, there’s a wealth of richness in this global exercise phenomenon that extends beyond speed.

Motivation and mental health benefits

The barcode you receive upon registration keeps a record of all your runs, and special T-shirts await those who reach milestones like 50, 100, or 250 runs (or for volunteering). This system is profoundly motivating, and the presence of the “Tail Walkers” and “parkwalkers” ensuring everyone finishes safely and no one lingers at the end contributes to the warm atmosphere.

Regardless of whether someone completes the route in 15 minutes or takes over an hour, cheers and applause accompany every participant over the finish line.

Another exciting facet is the opportunity to explore different Parkrun events, allowing you to stay motivated and consistent when it comes to your well-being. Whether you’re on holiday in the UK or in one of the numerous countries hosting Parkrun events worldwide, “Parkrun tourism” is all the rage.

With your barcode logging all the events you complete, and 20 being enough to get you onto the national “most events” board, taking part in Parkruns around the country and the world is a lot of fun for the average participant.

Junior Parkrun is another volunteer-run event that deserves celebration. Every Sunday morning, children – many as young as four – head to parks at 9:30 am to complete a 2k run or walk.

Research has found that many kids now spend less time outside than individuals in prisons. Fostering a love of running and developing the strength to continue regardless of the weather, covering a not insignificant distance, is great for a child’s development, whether or not they become serious runners in adulthood. They learn the value of perseverance and spending time outdoors in nature.

And speaking of prisons, Parkruns are also held in many of them, providing much-needed relief and mental health benefits for people living in what can be a very intense and stressful environment.

A supportive local community, worldwide

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, I yearned for many things but, among them, Parkrun held a special place. Parkrun cements your membership within a supportive community, offering a consistent touchstone amid a world often marked by uncertainty and occasional fear.

This support extends beyond the run itself, to the cherished post-run coffee ritual at a local cafe. I heartily recommend incorporating post-run coffee into your Saturday mornings.

Come rain or shine, Parkrun perseveres, with cancellations reserved for only the most extreme weather conditions. They even host special events on December 25 and New Year’s Day – a lifeline for those who find these days emotionally challenging, desolate or isolating.

Parkrun is an endeavour accessible to nearly everyone, adaptable to various circumstances. My stepfather, now passed, and I had hoped to take part in an esplanade Parkrun together – he on his mobility scooter and I running. Regrettably, we never had the chance to fulfil this plan. Nonetheless, Parkrun remained a constant for me as I navigated through my grief and loss.

Parkrun has been on the go for almost 20 years now, cultivating a constantly growing global yet local community. Consider this my love letter to the initiative – a tribute to its enduring allure. I hope it continues to grow and thrive.

I look forward to Parkrun day (formerly known as Saturday).

Gemma Clark is a teacher, abortion rights campaigner and local radio presenter