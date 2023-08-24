Boss Barry Robson hails Aberdeen for ‘brilliant comeback’ to draw 2-2 at BK Hacken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson hails Aberdeen for ‘brilliant comeback’ to draw 2-2 at BK Hacken

Manager Barry Robson insists he never doubted Aberdeen would deliver a comeback in Gothenburg after going two goals down as his rebuilt squad has so much firepower and character.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen are so dangerous in attack he never had any doubt they would pull off a “brilliant comeback” in Gothenburg.

The Reds were 2-0 down to Swedish champions BK Hacken with only 15 minutes remaining in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Dreams of qualifying for the Europa League group stage looked to be fading away – but Robson never lost belief.

The Dons left BK Hacken shell-shocked with a two-goal salvo in four breathless minutes from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

Robson reckons the Dons could have scored “five or six” goals as the Swedes were left on the ropes.

Ultimately Robson was left frustrated his team did not secure a win to take into the return leg at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s sensational comeback left the 400-strong travelling Red Army celebrating once more in the city of the club’s greatest achievement.

The Gothenburg Greats famously lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in the Swedish city in 1983.

And Robson and his comeback heroes delivered fresh joy for the Dons fans in Gothenburg against Hacken, who were reduced to 10 men in injury time following the dismissal of Johan Hammar.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “What a brilliant comeback.

“I always felt that was in us and I’m frustrated as we should have come away with a win.

“How aggressive and attacking we want to be is shown by us playing with two wing-backs who are wingers. And playing with two full-backs as centre-backs.

“We could have scored five or six goals against a proper team.

“Don’t anyone think they’re not a good side – they are a right good side.”

Robson’s summer rebuild paying off

Robson has made wholesale signings in a major summer squad rebuild with recent additions James McGarry and Jamie McGrath coming off the bench for debuts.

Finnish international Robert Jensen was also an unused substitute as the Dons won their race to register him ahead of the Uefa deadline of 11pm on Wednesday.

Jensen jetted into Gothenburg at midnight on the eve of the match.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I know the players and what they are like.

“People need to realise that we have built a new squad and had a player that arrived at midnight on Wednesday.

“We had about half of the squad getting into the groove and the way we want to go.

“The other ones are having to jump in late and get on it – and it takes time.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Robson’s frustration at refereeing decisions

Robson was left frustrated when he was booked in the first half for claiming for a penalty for hand-ball.

He was also left bemused by the long period before a VAR review was called on a penalty call for hand-ball by Jack MacKenzie.

A spot-kick was awarded, and converted, to put BK Hacken 2-0 up.

BK Hacken’s Johan Hammar is shown a red card for a foul on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “It was a difficult night and with the penalty the game must have gone on for five minutes before VAR.

“I didn’t have a clue what was going on.

“I jumped up and claimed for a penalty and got a yellow card.

“I don’t know what to do. Do I sit down? I don’t know. Am I allowed to speak? I don’t know.

“Let’s take the whole passion out of the game.”

BK Hacken’s Amor Layouni scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Robson aware of Hacken’s threat

Although delighted at the turnaround in Gothenburg, Robson will not underestimate the threat of Hacken next week.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected after BK Hacken’s Amor Layouni makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

He said: “Hacken are a right good team, you can see that with the players they have.

“You can see why they have players moving for a few million at a time.

“I don’t think the comeback changes anything in the game.”

Robson praises ‘brilliant’ Dons support

Aberdeen were cheered on by a die-hard travelling, vocal Red Army.

Robson hailed the support as “brilliant” and insists they played a key role in the comeback.

He said: “The fans were brilliant – what a brilliant night for the fans.

“My message to the players was don’t lose them, take the fans with you.

“Because they will get you points throughout the season, our fans.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
2

Conversation