Boss Barry Robson hails Aberdeen for ‘brilliant comeback’ to draw 2-2 at BK Hacken

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen are so dangerous in attack he never had any doubt they would pull off a “brilliant comeback” in Gothenburg.

The Reds were 2-0 down to Swedish champions BK Hacken with only 15 minutes remaining in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Dreams of qualifying for the Europa League group stage looked to be fading away – but Robson never lost belief.

The Dons left BK Hacken shell-shocked with a two-goal salvo in four breathless minutes from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

Robson reckons the Dons could have scored “five or six” goals as the Swedes were left on the ropes.

Ultimately Robson was left frustrated his team did not secure a win to take into the return leg at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Aberdeen’s sensational comeback left the 400-strong travelling Red Army celebrating once more in the city of the club’s greatest achievement.

The Gothenburg Greats famously lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in the Swedish city in 1983.

And Robson and his comeback heroes delivered fresh joy for the Dons fans in Gothenburg against Hacken, who were reduced to 10 men in injury time following the dismissal of Johan Hammar.

Robson said: “What a brilliant comeback.

“I always felt that was in us and I’m frustrated as we should have come away with a win.

“How aggressive and attacking we want to be is shown by us playing with two wing-backs who are wingers. And playing with two full-backs as centre-backs.

“We could have scored five or six goals against a proper team.

“Don’t anyone think they’re not a good side – they are a right good side.”

Robson’s summer rebuild paying off

Robson has made wholesale signings in a major summer squad rebuild with recent additions James McGarry and Jamie McGrath coming off the bench for debuts.

Finnish international Robert Jensen was also an unused substitute as the Dons won their race to register him ahead of the Uefa deadline of 11pm on Wednesday.

Jensen jetted into Gothenburg at midnight on the eve of the match.

Robson said: “I know the players and what they are like.

“People need to realise that we have built a new squad and had a player that arrived at midnight on Wednesday.

“We had about half of the squad getting into the groove and the way we want to go.

“The other ones are having to jump in late and get on it – and it takes time.”

Robson’s frustration at refereeing decisions

Robson was left frustrated when he was booked in the first half for claiming for a penalty for hand-ball.

He was also left bemused by the long period before a VAR review was called on a penalty call for hand-ball by Jack MacKenzie.

A spot-kick was awarded, and converted, to put BK Hacken 2-0 up.

Robson said: “It was a difficult night and with the penalty the game must have gone on for five minutes before VAR.

“I didn’t have a clue what was going on.

“I jumped up and claimed for a penalty and got a yellow card.

“I don’t know what to do. Do I sit down? I don’t know. Am I allowed to speak? I don’t know.

“Let’s take the whole passion out of the game.”

Robson aware of Hacken’s threat

Although delighted at the turnaround in Gothenburg, Robson will not underestimate the threat of Hacken next week.

He said: “Hacken are a right good team, you can see that with the players they have.

“You can see why they have players moving for a few million at a time.

“I don’t think the comeback changes anything in the game.”

Robson praises ‘brilliant’ Dons support

Aberdeen were cheered on by a die-hard travelling, vocal Red Army.

Robson hailed the support as “brilliant” and insists they played a key role in the comeback.

He said: “The fans were brilliant – what a brilliant night for the fans.

“My message to the players was don’t lose them, take the fans with you.

“Because they will get you points throughout the season, our fans.”