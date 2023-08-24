Aberdeen win race to register defender Richard Jensen for Europa League play-off against BK Hacken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen win race to register defender Richard Jensen for Europa League play-off against BK Hacken

Aberdeen faced a race against time to register new signing Jensen before Uefa's 11pm deadline on Wednesday night - but have successfully registered the Finnish international for the tie, which begins with Thursday evening's first leg in Gothenburg, Sweden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen have signed Finnish international defender Richard Jensen. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen have succeeded in registering new signing Richard Jensen for the Europa League play-off against BK Hacken.

Jensen was secured on a three-year deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on the eve of tonight’s first leg clash against the Swedish side in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen faced a frantic dash to register Finnish international defender Jensen in time for the play-off.

Richard Jensen in Gornik colours. Image: Shutterstock.

The new left-sided centre-back, secured for a six-figure sum believed to be £400,000, did not fly out to Sweden with the Reds squad on Wednesday.

However, boss Barry Robson – who said he didn’t want to “throw” Jensen in for the first leg – was desperate to get the defender registered so that he can be available for the return leg against Hacken at Pittodrie next week.

Aberdeen successfully registered the defender as part of the 25-man-squad for the play-off before Uefa’s deadline of 11pm on Wednesday.

 

