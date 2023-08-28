Fan view: Why are some of Aberdeen’s summer signings not playing more minutes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Why are some of Aberdeen’s summer signings not playing more minutes?

The Dons must become more adept at keeping their various plates - domestic and European - spinning following Sunday's 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

St Mirren's Stav Nahmani, left, and Aberdeen loan right-back Or Dadia in Paisley on Sunday. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen have been anything but inactive in the summer transfer market – the new recruits already in the building would constitute an entire starting XI – so it has been a matter of some concern how few minutes are being given to these signings.

Only four of them have made any starts to date, and of those only Nicky Devlin and Slobodan Rubezic were not members of last season’s side.

Given the calibre of those who have left Pittodrie over the summer, that almost inevitably means that, on paper, the Dons are fielding a weaker XI than four months ago.

The theory behind the high-volume recruitment has been to bulk out the squad to enable it to fight at full throttle on every front.

But that relies entirely upon the presumption that those not viewed as first choice players will be given opportunities to play.

That nine men have started all of Aberdeen’s matches to date, with changes only being made in the case of injury or recovery from it, means a significant amount of resource is sitting under-used.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Yes it is early in the season, and athletes of this level should probably not require to be rested after so little action.

And yes it could be argued that a manager feeling he knows and trusts his best side is much more positive than negative.

But this, so quickly after a far better one, was in no way a performance to evidence such faith.

Though still winless in the league, Aberdeen are somewhat fortunate their fellow European entrants, and likeliest rivals for positions come May, have had similarly halting starts to their domestic campaigns.

The Edinburgh clubs are unlikely to be detained in such pursuits very much longer, so the Dons must become more adept at keeping their various plates spinning.

