Caley Thistle fan view: Alarm bells should be ringing at Inverness

Myriad of problems clear for all to see following miserable start to the season.

By David Sutherland
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Things are going from bad to worse for Caley Thistle and I must confess to having a bad feeling about what lies ahead.

The club is now rock bottom of the Championship and apparently lacking the confidence, leadership, self belief and creativity to get a single point in the season thus far.

Following the 2-1 defeat at Airdrie that’s six defeats on the trot and you can sense the fanbase slowly but surely losing patience.

Last time out I said I thought that Caley Thistle were unlikely to rush into making changes.

That may still be the case and I’m sure there have been efforts made to bring in new players and sort things out on the training pitch.

However, it isn’t working and August is hurtling towards its conclusion.

Indeed, the ICT squad is a man lighter in numbers with the departure of Max Ram to Gloucester City.

It all started to go wrong on Saturday from the kick-off.

An own goal in the first minute set the tone and more defensive calamities led to a second for the Diamonds.

The home team going down to 10 men in the second half threw a lifeline to Inverness that they sadly couldn’t quite take.

The sight of the club’s sporting director John Robertson working for Radio Scotland in Dingwall on Saturday doesn’t help either.

Clearly this is sanctioned by the club but it’s not a good look at this time.

If nothing happens in the week ahead and they fail to get a result against Dunfermline on Saturday, then things might get rather unpleasant  down at the Caledonian Stadium.

The manager seemed to be honest after the game on Saturday and not looking to make excuses, but you sense he may now drinking in the last chance saloon.

