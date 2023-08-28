Ex-Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart tracked by Scottish and English clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ex-Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart tracked by Scottish and English clubs

The experienced ex-Wycombe defender has yet to play a competitive minute this season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart could be heading for the Pittodrie exit.

With the summer transfer window closing on Friday, the Daily Record reports that the out-of-favour 30-year-old defender is wanted by clubs in Scotland’s top-flight as well as in England’s League One or Two.

He has yet to play a competitive game for the Dons since Barry Robson took charge in May.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart. Image: SNS Group

In fact, his last appearance of note was the nightmare 6-0 Premiership defeat at Hibs, the day Jim Goodwin lost his job as Aberdeen manager in January.

He went on loan to English League Two side MK Dons and made five appearances before returning to the Dons this summer.

Stewart, signed by Goodwin from Wycombe Wanderers last year, has been in Robson’s matchday squads, but has yet to feature.

The player’s deal is  up at the end of the season and a move away from the Granite City looks to be on the cards.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns Euro bid must not damage Premiership campaign
St Mirren's Zach Hemming argues with referee John Beaton as he believes there was a double-touch when Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski converted a late penalty. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: John Beaton and VAR got most things right in St Mirren v…
St Mirren's Stav Nahmani, left, and Aberdeen loan right-back Or Dadia in Paisley on Sunday. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Why are some of Aberdeen's summer signings not playing more minutes?
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a dramatic late leveller against St Mirren. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns dramatic draw at St Mirren is a 'learning curve'…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 2-2 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
St Mirren 2 – 2 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and…
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster rues lack of final third opportunities after 2-0 defeat…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 2-1 against Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over striker Bojan Miovski
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen Women against Montrose.
Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts
Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full-time after their 2-2 comeback draw against BK Hacken in their Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Looks likely one Scottish team of four will get through European play-off…