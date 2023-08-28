Ex-Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart tracked by Scottish and English clubs

Former Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart could be heading for the Pittodrie exit.

With the summer transfer window closing on Friday, the Daily Record reports that the out-of-favour 30-year-old defender is wanted by clubs in Scotland’s top-flight as well as in England’s League One or Two.

He has yet to play a competitive game for the Dons since Barry Robson took charge in May.

In fact, his last appearance of note was the nightmare 6-0 Premiership defeat at Hibs, the day Jim Goodwin lost his job as Aberdeen manager in January.

He went on loan to English League Two side MK Dons and made five appearances before returning to the Dons this summer.

Stewart, signed by Goodwin from Wycombe Wanderers last year, has been in Robson’s matchday squads, but has yet to feature.

The player’s deal is up at the end of the season and a move away from the Granite City looks to be on the cards.