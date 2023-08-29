Midfielder Jamie McGrath reveals he turned down moves to the USA and India to sign for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Jamie McGrath reveals he turned down moves to the USA and India to sign for Aberdeen

New Aberdeen signing reveals why previous potential moves to the Dons in 2021 and 2022 failed to materialise.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen signing Jamie McGrath on his debut against BK Hacken. Image: SNS
New Aberdeen signing Jamie McGrath on his debut against BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Midfielder Jamie McGrath has revealed he turned down the opportunity to play in the United States and India to sign for Aberdeen.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath arrived at Pittodrie on a two-year-deal after he opted to terminate his contract at League One Wigan Athletic.

McGrath made his Dons debut just two days after signing when introduced as a substitute in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw at BK Hacken.

The 26-year-old had the ball in the back of the net for what initially looked like a dramatic injury time winner in Gothenburg, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Only a week after joining the Dons the midfielder is already convinced turning down a move overseas for Pittodrie was the “right decision”.

Now he hopes to play a key role in the second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday in the bid to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath scores against BK Hacken – but it is ruled out for offside. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “I had a few options abroad including from India and the United States.

“I spent a couple of weeks weighing up my options as it was a big decision for me and my family.

“I had interest from all over if I’m being honest.

“However it was a no-brainer once I found that Aberdeen was an option.

“The draw of such a big club like Aberdeen was massive.

“I already feel settled in the dressing room.

“I feel we have a really good group who will do well and I’m convinced I have made the right decision.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath against BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Third time lucky in landing McGrath

Two previous Aberdeen managers had tried to sign McGrath – Jim Goodwin last summer and Stephen Glass in 2021.

Those signing attempts fell through as McGrath joined Wigan in 2021 and then went on loan at Dundee United last summer.

Aberdeen finally landed McGrath last week after the midfielder terminated his contract at Wigan due to to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

McGrath explains previous potential moves to Aberdeen failed to happen due to some issues that were outwith his control.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in action against BK Hacken. Image: SNS

He said: “I know I have had interest from Aberdeen in the past and I am delighted to finally be here.

“For whatever reasons it didn’t happen in the past but at times it wasn’t always in my control.

“I don’t look into what has happened in the past but I am an Aberdeen player now and I want to do the best I can for this club.

“I know the magnitude of this club.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

‘The goal is to get into the Europa League’

McGrath impressed on his debut when introduced off the bench in the 70th minute and played a key role in the sensational comeback.

Aberdeen’s Europa League group stage hopes were looking precarious when trailing 2-0 in Sweden with 15 minutes remaining.

However quick-fire goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin in a four minute salvo secured a dramatic comeback.

McGrath is in contention to start the second leg against the Swedes at Pittodrie.

He admits European group stage action was a major lure in signing for the Dons.

If Aberdeen beat BK Hacken at Pittodrie qualification for the group stages of the Europa League will be secured.

Should the Dons lose to the Swedish champions they will drop into the Conference League group stages.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday. Image: SNS.

McGrath said: “Europe is massive, there’s no getting away from that.

“Everybody wants to play in Europe because it is the pinnacle along with international football.

“It’s what you dream of – the big nights in different countries against teams with different styles.

“European football is brilliant, you learn so much about how different teams and how different opponents play.

“Aberdeen are a massive, massive club as well and that was another major factor in my decision.

“The goal is to get into the Europa League.

“It will be a really good test and is something we really want to do.

“We want to test ourselves against the best – that’s the aim.”

Aberdeen players thank the fans in Gothenburg after the 2-2 draw with BK Hacken. Image: SNS

McGrath impressed by ‘brilliant’ fans

Aberdeen is sold out for Thursday’s play-off second leg as Euro fever grips the Granite City.

McGrath hailed the Red Army as “brilliant” for their response to the home and away legs against BK Hacken.

Around 400 die-hard Dons supporters travelled out to Gothenburg for the first leg.

McGrath expects the  capacity crowd to produce a special night at Pittodrie on Thursday.

He is determined to deliver a win that he believes will be a catalyst to bring a successful period in Europe for the club.

Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons in Gothenburg. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “Aberdeen has a brilliant fanbase.

“You just need to look at the turnout in Gothenburg.

“It was nice to reward them with that comeback last week.

“European nights are a big draw and will bring the fans out in force to PIttodrie on Thursday.

“I hope it is the start of a successful period here.  “

