Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pittodrie legend Stewart McKimmie urges Aberdeen to make Europa League history

Aberdeen legend Stewart McKimmie reveals how he was promised a £1,500 Super Cup win bonus, but only got £750 as Sir Alex Ferguson said he only played in one of the legs

By Sean Wallace
Pittodrie legend Stewart McKimmie has challenged Aberdeen to write another chapter in the club’s Euro history by qualifying for the Europa League group stages.

Aberdeen face Swedish champions BK Hacken in the play-off second leg at a sold-out Pittodrie on Thursday.

The tie is finely poised following a 2-2 draw in Gothenburg in the first leg.

Reward for the winner at Pittodrie is a place in the Europa League groups which include big hitters like six-time European champions Liverpool.

Aberdonian McKimmie knows what it takes to secure Euro glory having won the Super Cup with the Dons in 1983.

The Reds overcame then European Cup holders SV Hamburg 2-0 on aggregate to be crowned kings of Europe.

Aberdeen remain the only Scottish club to have won two European trophies having lifted the Cup Winners’ Cup earlier that year.

That legendary team will be honoured at a  ‘Champions of Europe Celebration Event’ at P&J Live on Friday, November 24.

Aberdeen are now operating at entirely different levels in European competition from 40 years ago.

Nevertheless McKimmie hopes the Barry Robson’s Dons can deliver another memorable Euro moment on Thursday.

He said: “It’s amazing to think Aberdeen was the number one ranked team in Europe above some great sides.

“Now Aberdeen can make their own bit of history this season.

“Qualifying for the Europa League group stages would be great for the club financially and great for the fans.

“Players also want to be playing against the best teams and players in the world.

“Aberdeen have the chance to do that.

“The Europa League groups would offer the chance for Aberdeen players to challenge themselves.

“That’s what football is about, to challenge yourself against top players because that is where you are judged if you do well or fail.”

Aberdeen must play with ‘freedom’

Aberdeen battled back from two goals down in Gothenburg with 15 minutes remaining to draw 2-2.

McKimmie, 60, was impressed with the Dons performance in Sweden and how they were allowed the freedom to express their creativity.

The former Scotland international full-back insists recreating that freedom will be key to overcoming BK Hacken.

He said: “Aberdeen have to approach the game at Pittodrie in the same way they played the first leg.

“Other than losing the two goals I was very impressed with the way they played in Gothenburg.

“Aberdeen always looked a goal threat and it felt like they were allowed to go and express themselves.

“Whereas in the St Mirren game (2-2) it looked like they were scared to go and do that.

“Against Hacken they had a freedom.

“The attacking players were great and the midfielders did a great job in supporting and creating chances.

“They have to go out there believing they can win it and play the way they did against Hacken, and not the way they did against St Mirren.”

Levels must be displayed in all games

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007 regardless of the outcome of the clash with BK Hacken.

Should the Dons triumph they will secure qualification for the group stages of the Europa League.

If Aberdeen lose to the Swedes Barry Robson’s side drop into the Conference League group stages.

McKimmie said: “I watched the first leg and BK Hacken are a very good attacking side.

“They won the Swedish league title so they are certainly no mugs.

“Aberdeen played fantastically well over there to come back from 2-0 down.

“I felt Aberdeen could have won that game.

“The performance Aberdeen displayed against Hacken is the level they have to play to every week.”

Event in memory of legend ‘Tattie’

Aberdeen are battling to qualify for the Europa League groups in the 40th anniversary of the year the club conquered Europe.

The Dons have already celebrated the historic European Cup Winners’ Cup final victory against Real Madrid in May, 1983.

Now attention will turn to the 40th anniversary of the first leg the European Super Cup victory over Hamburg.

The celebration event in November will also mark what would have been the 60th birthday of legend Neale Cooper.

Pittodrie great Cooper, affectionately known as ‘Tattie’, passed away in 2018.

A tribute is set to be paid to the club legend and all of Tattie’s team-mates who overcame Hamburg will be in attendance at the celebration event.

The Dons were ranked as Europe’s top team in 1983 by France Football and Adidas.

Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Hamburg in Germany in the first leg.

European glory… but half the bonus

McKimmie was signed from Dundee after that stalemate in Germany and started in the 2-0 win at Pittodrie to secure Aerdeen’s second Euro trophy.

He conquered Europe in only his second game with home city club Aberdeen – but there was an unexpected sting in the tail when receiving his pay-packet.

McKimmie explained: “In that day Alex Ferguson could have probably signed any player.

“Aberdeen were the team everyone was talking about.

“Everyone wanted to be part of that – success sells itself.

“It could have been a blank contract for me and I would have signed it.

“I was signing for the best team in Europe at the time and getting paid to do what I loved.

“The Super Cup game was only my second game for Aberdeen.

“Signing for Aberdeen was a no brainer, and I jumped at it.

“When I first signed for Aberdeen Fergie was telling be about the bonus system for that game.

“He said ‘you will be playing Hamburg and will get £1,500 if you win.

“We were paid weekly on a Friday and after beating Hamburg 2-0 I looked at my payslip and it was £750 bonus.

“That was my first chap at the manager’s door.

“I said ‘you told me it was £1,500 bonus but I’ve only got £750’.

“Correct said Fergie, you only played in one of the matches.”

