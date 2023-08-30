Firm linked to hotel where Aberdeen sisters died in fire goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm linked to hotel where Aberdeen sisters died in fire goes into liquidation

A fire that ripped through New County Hotel claimed the lives of three people and a dog in January.

By Rob McLaren
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
A company linked to a hotel where two Aberdeen sisters died in a fire is to be liquidated, a court has ordered.

The blaze at the New County Hotel in Perth on January 2 claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen.

Keith Russell, 38, who was originally from Edinburgh, also died in the fire.

Answers are still being sought for the cause of the fire, which also claimed the life of Donna’s dog Joey.

Perth Hospitality Limited liquidation

Karen Kennedy, who managed the County Place hotel for five years before the fire, previously said she raised safety concerns at the premises to its owner Rashid Hussain.

A month before the fire she signed off on a contract for independent health and safety consultants to inspect the hotel, on behalf of his business Perth Hospitality Limited.

Now it has emerged that Perth Hospitality Limited is being liquidated over an unpaid energy bill.

The business was taken to court in Leeds by Engie Power Limited in May.

District judge Kelly Bond delivered her verdict last month, ordering that Perth Hospitality Limited be “wound up by this court under the provisions of the Insolvency Act 1986.”

Newly filed records at Companies House show David Willis and Martyn Pullin of FRP Advisory were appointed as liquidators on August 8.

New County Hotel in County Place, Perth a day after the fire took place. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

FRP Advisory said: “Perth Hospitality Limited is understood to have provided hotel management services.

“The liquidators are conducting statutory investigations as they explore the conduct of the business and events leading up to the insolvency.

“Enquiries for customers, creditors and stakeholders can be directed to cp.teesside@frpadvisory.com.”

Engie Power Limited, which has its UK headquarters Leeds, did not respond to a request to comment.

Mr Hussain was asked to comment on the liquidation via his accountants AS Associates in Middlesex.

Ownership of New County Hotel

Perth Hospitality Limited has more debts than assets according to its most recent accounts.

The accounts, for the year ending May 31 2021, show assets of £25,014 and debts of £84,868.

Its registered office was previously flexible office space in London’s Shelton Street and at the year end it employed eight staff. Its accounts for the year ending May 2022 are overdue.

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

While Perth Hospitality Limited was involved in the operation of the New County Hotel it did not own the building.

Title deeds, obtained from Registers of Scotland, show the New County Hotel building was purchased in 2015 for £368,000 by Edwin Hotels Limited. This is another business owned by Rashid Hussain.

This company – which is not part of the liquidation process – states its assets are worth £1.85 million in its most recent accounts.

Safety failings

A member of staff at New County Hotel reported the blaze to Scottish Fire and Rescue at 5.02am on January 2.

Scottish Fire and Rescue mobilised nine fire appliances and set up a command support unit within a cordon. At its height more than 60 firefighters tackled the fire.

At 12.23pm the police stated three people were confirmed dead at the scene. They were named later that week.

A fire safety audit, conducted three weeks before the fire, ordered 21 improvements be made.

A few weeks after the fire Ms Kennedy revealed she had concerns for years about conditions in the hotel.

She said: “It’s too late for those who died but for a long time I was trying to take action.

“I was constantly flagging up my worries to Rashid Hussain, who owned the hotel as part of his Perth Hospitality company.”

New County Hotel, which had 24 bedrooms and four suites, remains closed while the investigation continues.

Conversation