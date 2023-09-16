‘My dog is mine and my baby’s world’: Aberdeen woman to attend peaceful protest to stop banning of XL bully’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My dog is mine and my baby’s world’: Aberdeen woman to attend peaceful protest to stop banning of XL bully’s

The peaceful protest will be held at the end of the month.

By Shanay Taylor
Samantha Wood's daughter with her XL bully.
Samantha Wood trusts her XL bully completely with her baby. Image: Samantha Wood.

An Aberdeen woman is backing a peaceful protest to stop the ban of XL bully’s, saying she ‘trusts her dog completely around her baby’.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced American bully XLs will be outlawed by the end of 2023 following a series of attacks.

An 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham were recently attacked by the breed.

‘I share the nation’s horror’

On a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rishi Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the videos we have all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak announced breed will be outlawed by end of 2023. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

He went on to say ministers are bringing together police and experts to define the breed with the view to outlaw it. American Bully XLs are not currently recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Mr Sunak added: “We will then ban the breed under the dangerous dogs Act and news laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous I want to assure the public we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Animal charities and legal experts have joined calls condemning the ban after owners have been left in uncertainty and have called current legislation “unworkable”.

Peaceful protest planned to stop the ban

Samantha Wood's American XL bully.
Samantha Wood plans to attend the protest. Image: Samantha Wood.

A peaceful protest is taking place in Aberdeen later this month, to try and stop the ban as people across the region continue to express their disbelief and upset over the news.

Samantha Wood from Aberdeen is one of the hundreds interested in the protest, as she plans to take part.

Ms Wood told the Press & Journal she “feels petrified” at what this news might mean for her family.

She said: “My relationship with my dog is amazing.

“He has always been by my side, especially during pregnancy he snuggled into my bump every night and now he cuddles into my daughter, he’s so gentle.”

She brought Kano home three years ago when he was only 10 months old and recalls how he has gotten her through tough times.

Kano can be hyper at times, but once told to calm down, he does.

Trusting her dog ‘completely’ around her baby, she said her nine-month-old “just giggles when he comforts her with kisses”.

Samantha Wood with her bully Kano.
Samantha Wood with her XL bully Kano. Image: Samantha Wood.

Ms Wood plans to attend the protest as she added: “I 100% back the peaceful protest as so much residents in Aberdeen own XL bully’s.

“I will attend as I can’t understand this at all.

“When someone commits such a crime as murder are they or all humans to be banned? No, we are all told not to judge a book by its cover.

“My dog is mine and my baby’s world, he’s my kid and her brother. Our family wouldn’t ever be the same, if the ban was to be put in place.”

‘Hard pill to swallow’

Dillan Neil from Aberdeen is organising the protest at Castlegate on Saturday, September 30.

He said: “I’m not trying to justify the attacks that have happened, I just want to showcase responsible dog owners out there.

“The news is a hard pill to swallow.

Dillan Neil's dog with his children.
Dillan Neil is organising the protest. Image: Dillan Neil.

“I’ve had my dog for three years. She is constantly around my kids and I’ve never witnessed a single sign of aggression.”

So far, 30 from across the city are set to attend the protest, with more than 100 people interested.

Mr Neil is “hopeful there will be a good turn out”.

He added: “Even if we change the opinion of 20 or 30 people, that will make a huge impact to fight this before laws come into place.

Dillan Neil's XL bully.
Dillan Neil has had his bully for three years. Image: Dillan Neil.

“We want to get the dogs to Castlegate and show the public, these dogs aren’t bad.”

The protest is taking place at around 1pm on Saturday, September 30 and water and treats will be provided.

Further information can be found here.

