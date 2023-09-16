‘My dog is mine and my baby’s world’: Aberdeen woman to attend peaceful protest to stop banning of XL bully’s

An Aberdeen woman is backing a peaceful protest to stop the ban of XL bully’s, saying she ‘trusts her dog completely around her baby’.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced American bully XLs will be outlawed by the end of 2023 following a series of attacks.

An 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham were recently attacked by the breed.

‘I share the nation’s horror’

On a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rishi Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the videos we have all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

He went on to say ministers are bringing together police and experts to define the breed with the view to outlaw it. American Bully XLs are not currently recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Mr Sunak added: “We will then ban the breed under the dangerous dogs Act and news laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous I want to assure the public we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Animal charities and legal experts have joined calls condemning the ban after owners have been left in uncertainty and have called current legislation “unworkable”.

Peaceful protest planned to stop the ban

A peaceful protest is taking place in Aberdeen later this month, to try and stop the ban as people across the region continue to express their disbelief and upset over the news.

Samantha Wood from Aberdeen is one of the hundreds interested in the protest, as she plans to take part.

Ms Wood told the Press & Journal she “feels petrified” at what this news might mean for her family.

She said: “My relationship with my dog is amazing.

“He has always been by my side, especially during pregnancy he snuggled into my bump every night and now he cuddles into my daughter, he’s so gentle.”

She brought Kano home three years ago when he was only 10 months old and recalls how he has gotten her through tough times.

Kano can be hyper at times, but once told to calm down, he does.

Trusting her dog ‘completely’ around her baby, she said her nine-month-old “just giggles when he comforts her with kisses”.

Ms Wood plans to attend the protest as she added: “I 100% back the peaceful protest as so much residents in Aberdeen own XL bully’s.

“I will attend as I can’t understand this at all.

“When someone commits such a crime as murder are they or all humans to be banned? No, we are all told not to judge a book by its cover.

“My dog is mine and my baby’s world, he’s my kid and her brother. Our family wouldn’t ever be the same, if the ban was to be put in place.”

‘Hard pill to swallow’

Dillan Neil from Aberdeen is organising the protest at Castlegate on Saturday, September 30.

He said: “I’m not trying to justify the attacks that have happened, I just want to showcase responsible dog owners out there.

“The news is a hard pill to swallow.

“I’ve had my dog for three years. She is constantly around my kids and I’ve never witnessed a single sign of aggression.”

So far, 30 from across the city are set to attend the protest, with more than 100 people interested.

Mr Neil is “hopeful there will be a good turn out”.

He added: “Even if we change the opinion of 20 or 30 people, that will make a huge impact to fight this before laws come into place.

“We want to get the dogs to Castlegate and show the public, these dogs aren’t bad.”

The protest is taking place at around 1pm on Saturday, September 30 and water and treats will be provided.

Further information can be found here.