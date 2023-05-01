Manager Barry Robson spells out his vision for Aberdeen after two-year deal is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson aims to deliver an Aberdeen team of winners fans can continue to be proud of.

The new permanent manager of the Pittodrie club has, along with assistant Steve Agnew, been rewarded for transforming the struggling side into big-hitting, front-runners in pursuit of third position in the Premiership.

On Monday morning, the duo were confirmed as boss and assistant on two-year deals, with the club five points clear of Hearts in the race for third spot and, potentially, group stage European football.

The 44-year-old former Scotland international stepped up from the under-18s coach role to replace Jim Goodwin in January and has delivered deadly results in interim charge with Agnew.

They’ve secured eight wins from 10 games, including seven successive victories and five clean sheets on the spin.

They rounded off with an impressive 2-0 win against Rangers and they head to Ibrox this Sunday for their first post-split fixture, with away trips to Hearts and Celtic to follow.

When Robson took over, the heads were down after a crushing 6-0 loss at Hibs, which came just a few days after a 5-0 thumping at Hearts and shattering 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at West of Scotland minnows Darvel.

Fans will be on edge of their seats

Robson has given his views to Red TV and spelled out what matters most as he seeks to keep his men on the winning track – with victory his priority above all else.

He said: “We need to win football matches. That message has always been clear from me.

“You can’t always have a team that is magnificent to look at as other Scottish teams and good coaches will stop you playing as the season goes on.

“The pitches and weather gets worse and you have to be able to deal with that.

“You need players that can handle all of these situations.

“For me, it is getting the right people in with the right mindset who want to win and want to perform. Who want to run, work hard and who are humble and will give everything for the club.

“We are going to try to work hard, win games and get the fans on the edge of their seats.

“There have been too many over the years saying we are going to do this and do that at all different clubs. That is not my style.

“I know what I want to do and I know how I am going to do it.

“And I am going to put a team on the pitch the fans can be proud of.”

‘This is where you want to be’ – boss

Inverurie-born Robson, who was capped 17 times for Scotland, starred for Inverness, Celtic, Dundee United, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United and the Dons, winning the League Cup under Derek McInnes in 2014.

Robson – the Reds’ 24th permanent boss since the club’s founding in 1903 – spoke with pride at being handed the job long-term following a stunning run of form.

He said: “I have always wanted to be a manager and I have been lucky to get an opportunity at such a big, terrific club like Aberdeen.

“It’s a proud moment, this is a great football club and when you come from up this way you know what it means being involved working with Aberdeen.

“So it’s a proud moment for myself and my family.

“It’s tiring, it’s exhausting, but when you’re born loving football like me this is where you want to be.

“I never ever thought of it as being my chance, I always thought about it as being here to help the football club.”

Robson hails ‘great coach’ Agnew –

And Robson, who accepts there is a huge rebuild ahead this summer, is thrilled to have vastly-experienced Englishman Agnew, 57 – a long-time lieutenant to Steve Bruce – by his side as they take the team forward.

On his former Middlesbrough coach, Robson said: “First and foremost, he’s a good human being. I’ve said it many times, anyone can come in and we can all put on a brilliant presentation on a screen with nice arrows, structure and so on.

“That’s the easy part. But can you do it on a football pitch when bodies are moving everywhere and you have to get the best out a player?

“You’ve got to make him run when it’s easier not to run and tackle when it’s probably easier not to tackle, make the right pass, be brave.

“Steve’s got that gift of giving that to players. That’s what I look at it, rather than someone who can put a presentation on and hit you with a lot of football lingo.

“That for me is not an old-school type. That’s new school, clever school. Someone who knows how to make a player better.

“The great coaches will always have that. And he is a great coach who’s worked with some great players. They’ve all respected him – the players here instantly respected him.

“Tactically, he’s bang on. Great training drills, enthusiastic. And, as I said, knows how to get the best out of human beings, which is the gift every coach should try and learn.”

Praise from delighted chief Cormack

Announcing the new deals, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said he thinks Robson, assisted by Agnew, has pulled Aberdeen together during his three months at the helm.

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, who was recruited to serve as both a first-team coach, and link to the Reds’ youth academy and the senior squad, is also expected to sign on long-term in the coming days.

Cormack said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Barry as men’s first team manager.

“Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he’s also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football.

“He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager.

“Barry’s focus now, whilst clearly pushing to secure European football for the club, will be on the recruitment process for next season.”