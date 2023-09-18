Ref watch: Hearts’ Peter Haring twice let-off with second booking by Kevin Clancy against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: Hearts’ Peter Haring twice let-off with second booking by Kevin Clancy against Aberdeen

Finlay Elder takes a look at the big decisions in Saturday's Premiership clash at Tynecastle.

Referee Kevin Clancy shows Hearts' Peter Haring a yellow card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen travelled to Edinburgh to face Hearts looking for a victory to kick-start their season on Saturday – but how did the officials perform at Tynecastle?

The referee for the game was Kevin Clancy.

I was surprised to see Clancy awarded a Premiership game at the weekend, following his terrible mistake in the last set of fixtures between Kilmarnock and Ross County.

We start with the first caution of the game, shown to Peter Haring of Hearts. For me, it was a stick-on booking, as he clearly stopped a promising attack from Aberdeen on the counter.

Just a few minutes later, Graeme Shinnie would commit a similar challenge, but avoided a booking – despite shouts from the home fans.

The tackles may have been extremely similar, but it is about context, and Shinnie did not stop an attack.

Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen and Peter Haring of Hearts. Image: SNS.

Shortly after the Dons went down 1-0, we would see a fairly rare sight in football: a foul throw was awarded against Aberdeen, with a law, which is often ignored, actually enforced for a change. New signing Stefan Gartenmann would take too many forward steps before releasing the ball from his hands, resulting in ref Clancy – correctly – awarding a throw-in the other way to Hearts.

The Dons’ Leighton Clarkson then picked up a silly yellow card for blocking a quick free-kick from being taken. It was a needless caution (again, correctly given) considering Clancy was mid-conversation with an Aberdeen player with plenty of bodies around him when it was taken and he would have likely ordered the set-piece to be retaken anyway.

Perhaps the biggest call of the game came just after the half-hour mark, when Shinnie went down under the challenge of Haring near the edge of the Hearts penalty box.

To me, it is clear Shinnie got to the ball first and was then taken out by Haring, so it should have been a free-kick – and easily a second yellow.

It was unfortunate the challenge happened outside the box so VAR could not intervene and correct what was a refereeing error.

To make matters even worse, Haring was involved in another flashpoint just after half-time.

He again committed a late challenge, though Clancy allowed play to go on. But it was clear and obvious it was a foul. And if Haring wasn’t already on a yellow card, I am sure the referee would’ve booked him for the challenge once the passage of play came to a stop. He still should have.

I think Haring was incredibly lucky to not receive a second yellow in the game, and Hearts would smartly take the Austrian off shortly after, avoiding any sending off in the latter stages.

Peter Haring of Hearts against Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy

Conversation