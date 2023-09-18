Mystery oil firm poised to snap up majority stake in near-80-million-barrel North Sea field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Mystery oil firm poised to snap up majority stake in near-80-million-barrel North Sea field

Orcadian Energy's shares double in value after it announces provisional deal with unnamed partner.

By Keith Findlay
Stock market concept with oil rig background.
A potential stake sale for Pilot has lifted shares in North Sea minnow Orcadian Energy. Image: Shutterstock

Orcadian Energy saw its shares double in value after it said it had struck a £2.6 million deal to sell a majority stake in one of the largest undeveloped oil discoveries in the central North Sea.

The offshore industry minnow did not name its potential partner.

But it said the other firm aimed to acquire an 81.25% operated interest in its Pilot prospect.

Supermajor Shell has previously backed Orcadian’s plans with an £807,000 loan.

‘Upside potential’ near Pilot discovery

Shares in Alternative Investment Market-listed Orcadian jumped from 3.5p to 6p in early trading after it also signalled “significant upside potential” for the surrounding area.

Pilot, discovered by Fina Petroleum in 1989, is about 100 miles east of Aberdeen. It is Orcadian’s core asset. Securing a partner to farm-in to the project and finance development of the discovery has been the London-headquartered company’s key focus since its launch by petroleum engineers and geologists in early 2014.

The field is currently estimated to hold 78.8 million barrels of proven and probable reserves of oil. Orcadian’s bosses expect a new estimate to show an “uplift” of as much as 10%.

The company previously estimated the cost to first oil at around £1 billion, with scope for reductions.

Its potential partner in the project has been granted exclusivity until November 30 to complete a deal. The two firms have signed a non-binding “heads of agreement (HoA)”.

Orcadian chief executive Steve Brown said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which sets out a potential pathway to production for the company’s Pilot field.

‘Substantial proven reserve base’

The Pilot field has a substantial proven reserve base, with material upside potential in the surrounding area. We are delighted this transaction could enable Orcadian to retain a significant interest in the project and to enjoy the long-term benefits of producing oil for the UK.

“Developing energy in our own backyard contributes to the UK’s energy security and balance of payments; delivers long-term high-quality jobs; and minimises emissions associated with satisfying the UK’s need for energy.”

Steve Brown, chief executive, Orcadian Energy.
Steve Brown, chief executive, Orcadian Energy. Image: Tavistock

Mr Brown added: We look forward to progressing the next stages of this proposed transaction and providing further updates.”

On completion of the proposed deal and other formalities, Orcadian would receive up to about £161,200 in cash from the new operator. The new owner would pay Orcadian a further sum of around £2.4m following field development plan (FDP) approval.

The new operator would then pay 100% of pre-first oil development costs. Orcadian would pay its share of costs (18.75%, the same as its stake) following first oil on Pilot.

A previous draft FDP for Pilot included plans for a floating production storage and offloading vessel.
A previous draft FDP for Pilot included plans for a floating production storage and offloading vessel. Image: Shutterstock

Orcadian said it would work with the other firm to deliver an FDP – highlighting an “industry leading emissions performance” – to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the offshore industry’s regulator.

But it also stressed its HoA was a provisional agreement, with no guarantee the deal will complete. The HoA is subject to, among other items, due diligence, NSTA consent, the finalisation of binding legal documents, approvals from Shell and energy data firm TGS, backing by the Orcadian and operator’s boards, and the support of Orcadian’s shareholders.

Floating wind powered?

A previous draft FDP for Pilot included plans for a floating production storage and offloading vessel, with two wellhead platforms and 34 wells. Power was to be provided by a floating wind turbine.

As of 1.05pm, Orcadian’s shares were each worth 6.4p – up more than 80% on Friday’s market close.

