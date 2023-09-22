Aberdeen fan view: Trip to Frankfurt will live long in supporters’ memories, while defensive practise should boost team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Trip to Frankfurt will live long in supporters’ memories, while defensive practise should boost team

The Dons - fans and playing staff - got the best of both worlds from their Europa Conference League group opener.

Aberdeen fans at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

It is in matches such as last night’s between Eintracht Frankfurt and Aberdeen where the real disconnect in modern day European football becomes most apparent.

For the players, it presents primarily the chance to be rewarded for months of earnest effort by losing to a continental powerhouse. At worst a chastening experience; at best a learning one.

Yet for the fans, almost irrespective of the score, the event itself is a prize beyond measure.

At season’s end and as the years roll by, memories of the trip to Frankfurt and an evening in this tremendous arena will endure as highlights of the adventure lived through their club.

Yes there will be snippets of in-game reminiscence – Dante Polvara’s will likely be a name ever tied to this night, as Josh Walker’s is to the Dons’ last brush with German giants – but most of the future conversations generated will focus on songs sung, sights seen and saloons shared.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates after making it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

There is merit in each, and though Aberdeen fell agonisingly short of receiving a highly unexpected deposit in their points column, they nonetheless come home with just about the best of both plausible worlds.

It was hardly a secret that the Dons needed practise defending, and they got a good shift of it here.

It will certainly not be one of the moments long spoken of in Aberdonian hostelries, but the gusto with which the team celebrated its extended period of terrifically-drilled resistance prior to Kelle Roos’ outstanding save from the offside Paxten Aaronson – all 10 outfield players latticed into an area no bigger than the penalty box – showed they knew what they had to prove here, and that they were doing so.

Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe and Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

A worthwhile trip for all of a Dons persuasion. Hopefully there are more to come in the Conference League, and spin-off benefits in domestic performances.

