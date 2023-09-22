Could ownership of Craigellachie’s historic Telford Bridge be settled for good?

Councillors will be asked to back efforts to find out the ownership of a historic Moray monument.

There has been confusion over who is responsible for the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie for years.

Uncertainty is blocking efforts by community group The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising funds for much-needed conservation work.

Speyside Glenlivet councillors Juli Harris and Derek Ross are seeking support from their fellow elected members to have the ownership issue resolved.

Concern for future of historic bridge

Ms Harris will put forward a motion, seconded by Mr Ross, next week for council officers to detail who is responsible for maintaining the span.

And they want to know if a compulsory purchase order will be needed to define clear ownership.

They also ask for the cost of repairs to be included in a report, that would come back to members for consideration.

Friends of Craigellachie Bridge commissioned an inspection of the bridge in 2022. It identified structural repairs that need to be carried out.

In her motion Ms Harris said: “Many visitors come to Moray Speyside specifically to see this historic structure.

“The local community, including the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge, have expressed concern over the condition of the bridge and how future maintenance of this historic site can be assured.

“As a historic monument, future ownership and management of the bridge by

charitable organisations … could provide a possible alternative route to funding major preservation and interpretation works relating to the bridge.”

Category A listed

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (27 September).

The single arch cast iron span over the River Spey was designed by renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford.

Built between 1812 and 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972. It is now a footbridge.

In August Moray Council said its ownership was “unknown” but pledged to work cooperatively with the friends group.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating Britain’s engineering genius.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.