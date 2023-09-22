Could ownership of Craigellachie’s historic Telford Bridge be settled for good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could ownership of Craigellachie’s historic Telford Bridge be settled for good?

There has been confusion over who is responsible for the bridge for years.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There has been uncertainty over who ownes the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie for years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There has been uncertainty over who ownes the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie for years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors will be asked to back efforts to find out the ownership of a historic Moray monument.

There has been confusion over who is responsible for the Telford Bridge at  Craigellachie for years.

Uncertainty is blocking efforts by community group The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising funds for much-needed conservation work.

Speyside Glenlivet councillors Juli Harris and Derek Ross are seeking support from their fellow elected members to have the ownership issue resolved.

Concern for future of historic bridge

Ms Harris will put forward a motion, seconded by Mr Ross, next week for council officers to detail who is responsible for maintaining the span.

And they want to know if a compulsory purchase order will be needed to define clear ownership.

They also ask for the cost of repairs to be included in a report, that would come back to members for consideration.

Friends of Craigellachie Bridge commissioned an inspection of the bridge in 2022. It identified structural repairs that need to be carried out.

Thomas Telford designed the bridge that spans the River Spey at Craigellachie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In her motion Ms Harris said: “Many visitors come to Moray Speyside specifically to see this historic structure.

“The local community, including the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge, have expressed concern over the condition of the bridge and how future maintenance of this historic site can be assured.

“As a historic monument, future ownership and management of the bridge by
charitable organisations … could provide a possible alternative route to funding major preservation and interpretation works relating to the bridge.”

Category A listed

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (27 September).

The single arch cast iron span over the River Spey was designed by renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford.

Built between 1812 and 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972. It is now a footbridge.

In August Moray Council said its ownership was “unknown” but pledged to work cooperatively with the friends group.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating Britain’s engineering genius.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.

