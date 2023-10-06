Aberdeen learning valuable Euro group stage lessons, insists Jonny Hayes

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes is confident Aberdeen are learning valuable lessons in the bid to progress from Europa Conference League Group G.

Competing in the European groups is new territory for the vast majority of an Aberdeen squad rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Hayes racked up his 28th Euro game for the Dons when featuring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie on Thursday.

That point got the Dons off the mark following a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the group opener in Germany.

Hayes accepts a squad revamped with 13 summer signings are on a “steep learning curve”.

However, he reckons the Reds are learning fast and are on an upwards trajectory in the club’s first Euro group stage campaign since 2007.

Hayes, 36, said: “Everyone is learning about the groups in Europe.

“It’s a young squad as there are not many players over the age of 25/26.

“Part of the club’s DNA is developing young players and playing in Europe will certainly help them learn.

“Regardless of whether you’re 36, like me, or a Ryan Duncan or Connor Barron, every day is about learning.

‘I suppose it’s a steep learning curve for some of the lads who’ve come over and within three or four games they’re playing group stage European football. But I think it’s brilliant.

“You see people like Bojan (Miovski), who really loves playing on that front.”

‘You can’t fault the effort or character’

Aberdeen trail Group G leaders PAOK of Greece by five points after the first two games.

However, the Reds can slash that gap when hosting PAOK in their next group game at Pittodrie on Thursday, October 26.

The Dons are just two points behind second-placed Bundesliga giants Frankfurt, who lost 2-1 away to PAOK on Thursday.

Hayes is determined to make an impact in the group and insists Aberdeen are not just there to make up the numbers.

He said: “It was disappointing not to win the game against Helsinki.

“You can’t fault the effort or character, but the ball just wouldn’t seem to fall for us in the box.

“The group stages is a great opportunity, but at the same time we’re not just happy to be here.

“I thought we controlled a lot of the game, bar about 10 or 15 minutes in the second half when they scored.

“Even then, I don’t think it was a case of us sitting back.”

Post-mortem into Helsinki’s goal

Aberdeen fell behind to the Finnish league leaders in the 59th minute via a strike from Bojan Radulovic.

Although Miovski levelled, Hayes revealed the Dons were left “distraught” not to have secured a victory.

Hayes insists the Dons will conduct a post-mortem into that conceded goal to explore ways they can defend similar situations better.

Again, a valuable lesson will be learned.

He said: “In Europe, you know you’re going to come up against a decent level of technical opposition.

“There will always be spells of a game you can’t control.

‘You have to be aware of those times in games and be ready to defend as a team.

“We obviously conceded and we’ll look back at that to see what we could have done better.

“But the reaction to get back into the game and then try and win it was good from the boys.

“I’ll never be one for celebrating a draw at home, but it shows there is a fighting spirit among the group.

“If you were in the dressing room after, you’d have seen the boys were a bit distraught after not winning the game.”

‘Fans expect nothing less than a win’

Aberdeen return to domestic duty on Sunday when playing Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

Having suffered a disappointing start to the league campaign, the Dons have found their form.

Aberdeen had failed to win any of the opening five games of the Premiership season for the first time since 1999.

However ,they have won their last two league games against Rangers (3-1) and Ross County.

That upsurge has elevated Aberdeen from second bottom of the table to seventh.

Victory on Sunday could potentially jump the Reds into the top six – depending on results elsewhere.

Hayes said: “We are back on the domestic front on Sunday and it goes without saying that we try and win that game. The fans expect nothing less.

“But it’s another tough game regardless of league position.

“It’s still early days. A lot of teams are still finding their feet.

“There has been a big turnover of players at a lot of clubs, ourselves included.

‘I’ve genuinely no idea where we are in the league – I don’t look at it until later in the season.”