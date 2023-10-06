Aberdeen learning valuable Euro group stage lessons, insists Jonny Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen learning valuable Euro group stage lessons, insists Jonny Hayes

Veteran Jonny Hayes says Aberdeen will conduct a post-mortem into the goal conceded against HJK Helsinki so that they do not make the same mistake again in the Europa Conference League group stages

By Sean Wallace
Jonny Hayes applauds Aberdeen supporters after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Veteran winger Jonny Hayes is confident Aberdeen are learning valuable lessons in the bid to progress from Europa Conference League Group G.

Competing in the European groups is new territory for the vast majority of an Aberdeen squad rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Hayes racked up his 28th Euro game for the Dons when featuring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie on Thursday.

That point got the Dons off the mark following a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the group opener in Germany.

Hayes accepts a squad revamped with 13 summer signings are on a “steep learning curve”.

However, he reckons the Reds are learning fast and are on an upwards trajectory in the club’s first Euro group stage campaign since 2007.

Hayes, 36, said: “Everyone is learning about the groups in Europe.

“It’s a young squad as there are not many players over the age of 25/26.

“Part of the club’s DNA is developing young players and playing in Europe will certainly help them learn.

“Regardless of whether you’re 36, like me, or a Ryan Duncan or Connor Barron, every day is about learning.

‘I suppose it’s a steep learning curve for some of the lads who’ve come over and within three or four games they’re playing group stage European football. But I think it’s brilliant.

“You see people like Bojan (Miovski), who really loves playing on that front.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

‘You can’t fault the effort or character’

Aberdeen trail Group G leaders PAOK of Greece by five points after the first two games.

However, the Reds can slash that gap when hosting PAOK in their next group game at Pittodrie on Thursday, October 26.

The Dons are just two points behind second-placed Bundesliga giants Frankfurt, who lost 2-1 away to PAOK on Thursday.

Hayes is determined to make an impact in the group and insists Aberdeen are not just there to make up the numbers.

He said: “It was disappointing not to win the game against Helsinki.

“You can’t fault the effort or character, but the ball just wouldn’t seem to fall for us in the box.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes at full-time after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

“The group stages is a great opportunity, but at the same time we’re not just happy to be here.

“I thought we controlled a lot of the game, bar about 10 or 15 minutes in the second half when they scored.

“Even then, I don’t think it was a case of us sitting back.”

The Aberdeen players line up before the match against HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

Post-mortem into Helsinki’s goal

Aberdeen fell behind to the Finnish league leaders in the 59th minute via a strike from Bojan Radulovic.

Although Miovski levelled, Hayes revealed the Dons were left “distraught” not to have secured a victory.

Hayes insists the Dons will conduct a post-mortem into that conceded goal to explore ways they can defend similar situations better.

Again, a valuable lesson will be learned.

He said: “In Europe, you know you’re going to come up against a decent level of technical opposition.

“There will always be spells of a game you can’t control.

‘You have to be aware of those times in games and be ready to defend as a team.

“We obviously conceded and we’ll look back at that to see what we could have done better.

Helsinki’s Bojan Radulovic scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“But the reaction to get back into the game and then try and win it was good from the boys.

“I’ll never be one for celebrating a draw at home, but it shows there is a fighting spirit among the group.

“If you were in the dressing room after, you’d have seen the boys were a bit distraught after not winning the game.”

‘Fans expect nothing less than a win’

Aberdeen return to domestic duty on Sunday when playing Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

Having suffered a disappointing start to the league campaign, the Dons have found their form.

Aberdeen had failed to win any of the opening five games of the Premiership season for the first time since 1999.

However ,they have won their last two league games against Rangers (3-1) and Ross County.

That upsurge has elevated Aberdeen from second bottom of the table to seventh.

Victory on Sunday could potentially jump the Reds into the top six – depending on results elsewhere.

Hayes said: “We are back on the domestic front on Sunday and it goes without saying that we try and win that game. The fans expect nothing less.

“But it’s another tough game regardless of league position.

“It’s still early days. A lot of teams are still finding their feet.

“There has been a big turnover of players at a lot of clubs, ourselves included.

‘I’ve genuinely no idea where we are in the league – I don’t look at it until later in the season.”

Conversation