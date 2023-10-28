Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on the hurt as a special Euro Pittodrie night went sour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on the hurt as a special Euro Pittodrie night went sour

Polvara says he can take no joy from his goal against PAOK after the pain of a late collapse where Aberdeen blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to the Europa Conference League Group G leaders.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side's second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara admits he has never experienced footballing agony as extreme as the dramatic loss to PAOK.

But he is determined to shrug off the pain to go again when facing Kilmarnock away in Premiership action on Sunday.

American Polvara netted a superb goal to fire the Dons into a 2-0 lead against Europa Conference League Group G leaders PAOK.

Aberdeen were on course for a memorable victory which would have reignited hopes of progressing from the groups when Polvara was substituted off.

He exited the pitch with the Reds 2-0 up.

But it all turned sour to the extent Polvara couldn’t watch the action unfold as PAOK netted three late goals to win 3-2.

The 23-year-old admits he can take no joy from his goal as the pain of the dramatic defeat is too raw.

However, he accepts that agony must not linger as Aberdeen need to start climbing up the Premiership table.

Polvara said: “I haven’t had this sort of feeling in a football game in my life.

“It hurts because it did feel like it was going to be a special night.

“I wish I could look back on the goal with a little more happiness, but all I can think about right now is the final result.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring the second goal against PAOK. Image: PA.

“That’s all anyone can think of.

“It’s painful. I don’t really know how to say anything else – it hurts.

“The boys are hurting, but the best thing is we have a game against Kilmarnock and a chance to get back in the winning column.

“That’s what we have to focus on now.

“We have to learn from the PAOK game and get ready for Sunday.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring against PAOK. Image: PA.

‘I couldn’t watch it’

Polvara was taken off in the 72nd minute in a triple-switch with fellow goal-scorer Bojan Miovski and Connor Barron also substituted.

Duk, Leighton Clarkson and Jonny Hayes were introduced off the bench.

Within a minute of Polvara coming off, the Dons had conceded to reduce their lead to 2=1.

PAOK would go on to net a leveller in the 84th minute and deliver a cruel defeat by converting a penalty in injury time.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to PAOK. Image: SNS.

Polvara said: “You could feel the energy in the stadium and I was way more nervous once I was off the pitch.

“I couldn’t watch it.

“I don’t really know what happened, but I heard the mistakes and deflections. It was just unlucky.”

‘Never say never’ on Group G hopes

Polvara also netted a memorable goal in the 2-1 loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

He has only netted twice for the Dons – and both have been in the Europa Conference League group this season.

Aberdeen have just one point from the opening three fixtures in their Euro section.

Group leaders PAOK have nine points, with Frankfurt on six.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Polvara said: “You can never say never, but we definitely could have put ourselves in a better position.

“We’ve played everyone now and PAOK look strong and are in a great position.

“Frankfurt are a big team and beat HJK Helsinki (6-0).

“There were more points on the board for us in potentially all three games, so it is unfortunate to look back on.

“However, we have the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup (v Hibs), which is huge and a great position to win some silverware.

“I couldn’t think of anything better.

“We also have to keep chugging away at the league and get ourselves up there and get points on the board.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Dons’ need to rise up the Premiership table

Aberdeen sit eighth in the Premiership table with just two wins from the opening eight league fixtures.

Polvara accepts Premiership success is what brings European qualification for next season.

And he is determined to book Europe for next term – regardless of the outcome of Group G this term.

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have just as important a game on Sunday against Kilmarnock.

“If we want to be in European competition, the most likely scenario is we have to finish top three or top four.

“Europe is what we all want to be involved in.

“The game at Kilmarnock is very important as we have to get three points.

“Kilmarnock will be tough and they will be excited to play against us, probably knowing what happened against PAOK and how much we put in.

“So we have to be ready.”

Conversation