Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour seeking more Scottish Cup memories – as well as goal record

Scott Barbour hopes it can another historic Scottish Cup day for Fraserburgh when Bonnyrigg Rose visit Bellslea.

The sides clash in this afternoon’s second round tie, in what is a repeat of the 2022 pyramid play-off, which the Rosey Posey won 3-2 before going on to win promotion to League Two.

Fraserburgh have a proud history of taking Scottish League scalps in the Scottish Cup.

Stranraer were beaten at this stage last year, Montrose were shocked in 2013 and Clyde were eliminated in 1997, with the Buchan side’s most famous upset coming in 1959 when Dundee were defeated at Bellslea.

Striker Barbour says he isn’t using the play-off loss 18 months ago as motivation, but does draw confidence from Fraserburgh’s 1-0 home victory in the second leg of that tie.

The 31-year said: “I wouldn’t really say the play-off is motivation for me.

“But the thing I’d take from it is that we played well against them at home and won, so hopefully we can do it again.

“We’ve played against opposition from a higher level a few times in the Scottish Cup.

“We beat Stranraer last season and some of us were involved when we beat Montrose as well.

“The Scottish Cup’s a special competition for Fraserburgh, there are people in the town who still go on about 1959 and the Broch beating Dundee.

“There’s a lot of history there and hopefully we can get another historic result for the club and the town.”

Broch goal record in sight

It could also be a historic day for Barbour on a personal level.

He’s one behind Michael Stephen’s all-time record of 237 goals for Fraserburgh.

Barbour added: “My wife’s going off her head and keeps telling me to hurry up and do it.

“I’m getting asked about it every week, but it will happen when it happens and it would be great if it was this weekend.

“I haven’t scored at Bellslea yet this season so I need to put that right as well.”

Other Highland League sides in cup action

Elsewhere, Highland League leaders Formartine United are without Rhys Thomas, Kieran Adams, Johnny Crawford, Aidan Combe and Daniel Park for the visit of West of Scotland Premier Division table-toppers Clydebank to North Lodge Park.

Deveronvale face East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic at Princess Royal Park.

The Banffers welcome back Ben Allan, Rogan Read and Jamie Tinnock, but Innes McKay is suspended with Max Stewart, Aaron Hamilton and Antonio Jam doubtful.

Brechin City welcome Spartans to Glebe Park in a repeat of last season’s pyramid play-off clash.