Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour seeking more Scottish Cup memories – as well as goal record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour seeking more Scottish Cup memories – as well as goal record

The Broch face Bonnyrigg Rose in the second round of the competition.

By Callum Law
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.

Scott Barbour hopes it can another historic Scottish Cup day for Fraserburgh when Bonnyrigg Rose visit Bellslea.

The sides clash in this afternoon’s second round tie, in what is a repeat of the 2022 pyramid play-off, which the Rosey Posey won 3-2 before going on to win promotion to League Two.

Fraserburgh have a proud history of taking Scottish League scalps in the Scottish Cup.

Stranraer were beaten at this stage last year, Montrose were shocked in 2013 and Clyde were eliminated in 1997, with the Buchan side’s most famous upset coming in 1959 when Dundee were defeated at Bellslea.

Striker Barbour says he isn’t using the play-off loss 18 months ago as motivation, but does draw confidence from Fraserburgh’s 1-0 home victory in the second leg of that tie.

The 31-year said: “I wouldn’t really say the play-off is motivation for me.

“But the thing I’d take from it is that we played well against them at home and won, so hopefully we can do it again.

“We’ve played against opposition from a higher level a few times in the Scottish Cup.

“We beat Stranraer last season and some of us were involved when we beat Montrose as well.

“The Scottish Cup’s a special competition for Fraserburgh, there are people in the town who still go on about 1959 and the Broch beating Dundee.

“There’s a lot of history there and hopefully we can get another historic result for the club and the town.”

Broch goal record in sight

It could also be a historic day for Barbour on a personal level.

He’s one behind Michael Stephen’s all-time record of 237 goals for Fraserburgh.

Barbour added: “My wife’s going off her head and keeps telling me to hurry up and do it.

“I’m getting asked about it every week, but it will happen when it happens and it would be great if it was this weekend.

“I haven’t scored at Bellslea yet this season so I need to put that right as well.”

Other Highland League sides in cup action

Elsewhere, Highland League leaders Formartine United are without Rhys Thomas, Kieran Adams, Johnny Crawford, Aidan Combe and Daniel Park for the visit of West of Scotland Premier Division table-toppers Clydebank to North Lodge Park.

Deveronvale face East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic at Princess Royal Park.

The Banffers welcome back Ben Allan, Rogan Read and Jamie Tinnock, but Innes McKay is suspended with Max Stewart, Aaron Hamilton and Antonio Jam doubtful.

Brechin City welcome Spartans to Glebe Park in a repeat of last season’s pyramid play-off clash.

More from Highland League

Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Familiar foes Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle aim for Scottish Cup third round spot
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle look for morale-boosting Breedon Highland League win against Lossiemouth
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Huntly go in search of Scottish Cup second round shock against Forfar
Robert Ward in action for Peterhead in a cup match.
Peterhead's Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents…
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United's Scottish Cup quest
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
New manager Warren Cummings wants to challenge for trophies with Turriff United
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth leads league card,…
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role
Scott Barbour, centre, is hoping Fraserburgh can progress in the Scottish Cup.
Chairman Gairn Ritchie backs new manager Warren Cummings to take Turriff United to 'next…

Conversation