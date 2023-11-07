PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Group G leaders did not try to provoke Aberdeen with wild Pittodrie celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Group G leaders did not try to provoke Aberdeen with wild Pittodrie celebrations

The celebrations at full-time after PAOK's dramatic 3-2 Europa Conference League win in the Granite City was emotion 'pouring out', insisted the Greek side's skipper.

By Sean Wallace
The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League two weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock.
The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League two weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock.

PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Greek Super League club did not try to provoke Aberdeen with their wild celebrations at Pittodrie.

The Europa Conference League Group G leaders stunned the Dons in the Granite City by batting back from two goals down to triumph 3-2.

The 37-year-old accepts PAOK’s celebrations at full-time after the Conference League group clash left Aberdeen “unhappy”.

However, the club skipper says PAOK’s emotion “just poured out” after sealing victory with a dramatic converted penalty deep into injury time.

The former Portugal international insists there will be no bad blood when the teams meet again in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

PAOK’s Vieirinha celebrates at full time after the 3-2 Europa Conference League defeat of Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Vieirinha said: “I know Aberdeen were unhappy, but the celebrations were normal.

“To come back and score three goals like that is not easy. There was a lot of emotion.

“Listen, we were not trying to provoke anyone. It was the emotion of scoring so late in the game – everything just poured out.

“We were fighting and we wanted three points.

“I know the way we won is not the best way for Aberdeen to lose.

“But that is football.”

PAOK’s Vieirinha celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

‘They were helped by the wind!’

PAOK top Conference League Group G with a flawless nine points from their opening three fixtures.

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat the Dons 2-1 in Germany, sit second with six points.

Aberdeen’s hopes of progression are hanging by a thread with just one point from three games.

A Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, Vieirinha scored PAOK’s equaliser for 2-2 against Aberdeen in the 84th minute at Pittodrie.

He believes the Dons were helped by the horrendous weather conditions at Pittodrie when the clubs met.

The north-east was battered by torrential rain and strong gales when the Greek side edged out the Reds in Scotland.

And it will be an entirely different scenario in Thessaloniki on Thursday, where it is a balmy 25 degrees.

Vieirinha said: “It was a tough game in Scotland.

“We knew it would be – and it will be another tough game this time.

“Aberdeen have a lot of qualities.

“In Scotland, I think they were helped by the wind!

“But we were happy with the result.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.

‘We are not expecting an easy game in Greece’

PAOK destroyed Hearts 4-0 at the Toumba Stadium earlier this season in the Europa Conference League play-off.

The Greek club knocked out Hearts 6-1 on aggregate to progress to the groups.

However, Vieirinha is expecting a testing game against an Aberdeen side who “give everything and fight for every ball”.

And he vowed, as was shown with the dramatic win at Pittodrie, PAOK will “fight until the end”.

He said: “There was some edge to the game in Aberdeen and I expect it to be the same again.

“We are not expecting an easy game in Greece.

“I know we beat Hearts as well, but it is tough against Scottish teams.

“To tell the truth, I hoped we didn’t play another one! It’s difficult to play against these sides.

“This is the image of both PAOK and Aberdeen – we both give everything and fight for every ball.

“We have three wins from three, so we have a little bit of an advantage over the other teams.

“But we need to concentrate to finish the job.

“We did that in Aberdeen and that is what will be needed again.

“We know they have strengths and they punished us for two moments when we lost our concentration.

“But we fight until the end.”

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

‘It will be a great atmosphere’

The 28,000-capacity Toumba Stadium is renowned for its intimidating atmosphere.

Vieirinha aims to make home advantage count.

He said: “I hope a lot of Aberdeen fans will be here, because it will be a great atmosphere, like in Scotland a few weeks ago.

“You saw our fans at Pittodrie. I hope it will be a similar story in Greece, as it would be great to have a full stadium.

“The weather will be better as well!”

Conversation