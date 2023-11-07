PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Group G leaders did not try to provoke Aberdeen with wild Pittodrie celebrations

PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Greek Super League club did not try to provoke Aberdeen with their wild celebrations at Pittodrie.

The Europa Conference League Group G leaders stunned the Dons in the Granite City by batting back from two goals down to triumph 3-2.

The 37-year-old accepts PAOK’s celebrations at full-time after the Conference League group clash left Aberdeen “unhappy”.

However, the club skipper says PAOK’s emotion “just poured out” after sealing victory with a dramatic converted penalty deep into injury time.

The former Portugal international insists there will be no bad blood when the teams meet again in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Vieirinha said: “I know Aberdeen were unhappy, but the celebrations were normal.

“To come back and score three goals like that is not easy. There was a lot of emotion.

“Listen, we were not trying to provoke anyone. It was the emotion of scoring so late in the game – everything just poured out.

“We were fighting and we wanted three points.

“I know the way we won is not the best way for Aberdeen to lose.

“But that is football.”

‘They were helped by the wind!’

PAOK top Conference League Group G with a flawless nine points from their opening three fixtures.

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat the Dons 2-1 in Germany, sit second with six points.

Aberdeen’s hopes of progression are hanging by a thread with just one point from three games.

A Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, Vieirinha scored PAOK’s equaliser for 2-2 against Aberdeen in the 84th minute at Pittodrie.

He believes the Dons were helped by the horrendous weather conditions at Pittodrie when the clubs met.

The north-east was battered by torrential rain and strong gales when the Greek side edged out the Reds in Scotland.

And it will be an entirely different scenario in Thessaloniki on Thursday, where it is a balmy 25 degrees.

Vieirinha said: “It was a tough game in Scotland.

“We knew it would be – and it will be another tough game this time.

“Aberdeen have a lot of qualities.

“In Scotland, I think they were helped by the wind!

“But we were happy with the result.”

‘We are not expecting an easy game in Greece’

PAOK destroyed Hearts 4-0 at the Toumba Stadium earlier this season in the Europa Conference League play-off.

The Greek club knocked out Hearts 6-1 on aggregate to progress to the groups.

However, Vieirinha is expecting a testing game against an Aberdeen side who “give everything and fight for every ball”.

And he vowed, as was shown with the dramatic win at Pittodrie, PAOK will “fight until the end”.

He said: “There was some edge to the game in Aberdeen and I expect it to be the same again.

“We are not expecting an easy game in Greece.

“I know we beat Hearts as well, but it is tough against Scottish teams.

“To tell the truth, I hoped we didn’t play another one! It’s difficult to play against these sides.

“This is the image of both PAOK and Aberdeen – we both give everything and fight for every ball.

“We have three wins from three, so we have a little bit of an advantage over the other teams.

“But we need to concentrate to finish the job.

“We did that in Aberdeen and that is what will be needed again.

“We know they have strengths and they punished us for two moments when we lost our concentration.

“But we fight until the end.”

‘It will be a great atmosphere’

The 28,000-capacity Toumba Stadium is renowned for its intimidating atmosphere.

Vieirinha aims to make home advantage count.

He said: “I hope a lot of Aberdeen fans will be here, because it will be a great atmosphere, like in Scotland a few weeks ago.

“You saw our fans at Pittodrie. I hope it will be a similar story in Greece, as it would be great to have a full stadium.

“The weather will be better as well!”