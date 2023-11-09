WATCH: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK game

David Ryrie, 37, and partner Cherie Grieve, 31, left home in Kirkwall on Sunday, before arriving in Thessaloniki on Wednesday ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League group match.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Two Orkney Dons showed their commitment to their club with a FOUR-DAY odyssey to Greece by boat, car and plane for Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group game against PAOK.

David Ryrie, 37, and partner Cherie Grieve, 31, are both lifelong supporters of the Reds and have joined around 800 of their fellow fans in Thessaloniki for Thursday evening’s visit to Toumba Stadium. 

Based in Kirkwall, David and Cherie’s pilgrimage started with a ferry trip from Stromness to Scrabster to reach mainland Scotland on Sunday, before a five-and-a-half-hour drive to Edinburgh, flight to Venice, and finally another flight into Thessaloniki on the eve of the match on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Press and Journal from Thessaloniki’s Aristotle Square (where Aberdeen fans have been asked to gather before and after tonight’s Euro fixture), the pair detailed their long journey to watch the Dons attempt to gain revenge on a PAOK side who delivered a devastating 3-2 defeat to them at Pittodrie two weeks ago. 

The pair also described their experience of Greece’s second city so far, their hopes Aberdeen’s safety instructions for supporters in Thessaloniki on matchday  – including busing fans to and from the stadium – are only a precaution, and what their expectations for the game and the famously rowdy Toumba Stadium are.

WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Sean Wallace and Ryan Cryle in Thessaloniki, Greece, ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.
WATCH: PAOK v Aberdeen preview - Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and manager Barry Robson during the pre-match press conference for PAOK. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara upbeat Aberdeen can overcome 'toxic' atmosphere at stadium dubbed 'The Black Hell'…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Frustrated Barry Robson backs 'outstanding' Aberdeen fans to sell-out Viaplay Cup final ticket share…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women to face Rangers in Scottish Cup; Aberdeen face trip to Boroughmuir…
A picture taken at PAOK's Toumba Stadium ahead of Aberdeen's Europa Conference League visit. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at PAOK's Toumba Stadium ahead of Aberdeen visit
PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu during the PAOK v Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.
WATCH: PAOK manager hits out at Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden on Saturday for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup…
Aberdeen's (L/R) Shay Logan. Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean celebrate at full-time after beating HJK Rijeka 3-0. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen need to deliver biggest Euro away win at PAOK since stunning…
Aberdeen met Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Saturday evening. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'extremely disappointed' as SPFL reject request for 50-50 split for League Cup final…

Conversation