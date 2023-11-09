WATCH: PAOK v Aberdeen preview – Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety issue, press conference thoughts and predictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: PAOK v Aberdeen preview – Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety issue, press conference thoughts and predictions

Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace discuss all of the key talking points from Thessaloniki ahead of Aberdeen's Europa Conference League game at PAOK.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen take on PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening – and The Press and Journal’s men in Thessaloniki, Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace, bring you all of the pre-game talking points in our video preview.

Ryan and Sean talk about the experience of being in Greece’s second city this week as around 800 Dons fans have arrived with their team.

With buses organised to transport those supporters to Toumba Stadium later today, Ryan and Sean discuss whether the night of the match might will come with more edge than the relaxed, friendly atmosphere in Thessaloniki city centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Having already been to PAOK’s famously intimidating stadium for both teams’ pre-match press conferences, Ryan and Sean also detail what was said by both camps – including Razvan Lucescu criticism of the Dons’ Nicky Devlin – and give their own predictions on how they think the Europa Conference League fixture will pan out.

On Thursday, Aberdeen are chasing revenge for an agonising 3-2 defeat to flawless Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie two weeks ago – where the Reds lost a two-goal lead late on and missed out on their first victory of the Euro campaign.

The Dons are on one point in the Conference League section after three of the six rounds of group matches.

