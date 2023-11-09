WATCH: PAOK v Aberdeen preview – Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety issue, press conference thoughts and predictions

Aberdeen take on PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening – and The Press and Journal’s men in Thessaloniki, Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace, bring you all of the pre-game talking points in our video preview.

Ryan and Sean talk about the experience of being in Greece’s second city this week as around 800 Dons fans have arrived with their team.

With buses organised to transport those supporters to Toumba Stadium later today, Ryan and Sean discuss whether the night of the match might will come with more edge than the relaxed, friendly atmosphere in Thessaloniki city centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Having already been to PAOK’s famously intimidating stadium for both teams’ pre-match press conferences, Ryan and Sean also detail what was said by both camps – including Razvan Lucescu criticism of the Dons’ Nicky Devlin – and give their own predictions on how they think the Europa Conference League fixture will pan out.

On Thursday, Aberdeen are chasing revenge for an agonising 3-2 defeat to flawless Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie two weeks ago – where the Reds lost a two-goal lead late on and missed out on their first victory of the Euro campaign.

The Dons are on one point in the Conference League section after three of the six rounds of group matches.