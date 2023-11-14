Defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows the Dons will ‘come back fighting’ against Rangers after heavy loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows the Dons will ‘come back fighting’ against Rangers after heavy loss to Celtic

Robson has issued a 'we let you down' message to the club's supporters after their heavy 6-0 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouting during the celtic game
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 6-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Defiant boss Barry Robson has vowed Aberdeen will “come back fighting” against Rangers after their humiliating loss to Celtic.

The Dons suffered a damaging 6-0 defeat to the Premiership leaders at Parkhead – including the loss of three goals in injury time.

Robson’s Reds are languishing ninth in the league table, only two points above bottom side Livingston.

The loss to Celtic was the final game of a hectic schedule where the Dons packed in five away fixtures in only 16 days.

Aberdeen now have time to recharge and regroup as they are not in action again for almost two weeks due to the international break.

The Dons’ next fixture is against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday, November 26.

Robson will use the break to work with his squad to ensure they bounce back from their Parkhead pain when facing Rangers.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Slobodan Rubezic look dejected during the 6-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have to make sure that when we come back we do it fighting.

“And that is what we will do.

“We go to the next game and try to win it.

“We have had a lot of games recently, but that (loss at Celtic) was not good enough for Aberdeen football club.

“I know that and the players know that.

“We need to take responsibility for that and we need to bounce back.”

Hectic fixture schedule to continue

After the international break Aberdeen will be pitched into another gruelling schedule, due to competing in three competitions.

The clash with Rangers is the first of seven Premiership fixtures they will cram in before the Scottish top-flight enters a two-week winter shutdown on January 2.

Aberdeen also have two remaining Europa Conference Group G fixtures against HJK Helsinki in Finland and Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

The Dons will also bid end a nine-year trophy drought when facing Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on December 17.

Robson has two weeks to work with his squad before that hectic schedule begins.

Celtic's David Turnbull scoring a goal against Aberdeen
Celtic’s David Turnbull scores to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Robson without players on international duty

However. Robson will be without many of his key players during the break as they are away on international duty.

Leading goalscorer Bojan Miovski has met up with the North Macedonia squad for crunch Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and England.

North Macedonia face Italy in Rome on Friday, before going against England in Skopje on Monday.

Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Centre-back Richard Jensen is in Finland’s squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier double-header against Northern Ireland in Helsinki on Friday and San Marino away on Monday.

Striker Duk has been called into the Cape Verde squad for Word Cup qualifiers against Angola at home (Praia) on Thursday and away to Eswatini (Mbombela) on Tuesday.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is away with the Montenegro squad for Eur0 2024 qualifiers against Lithuania at home (Podgorica) on Thursday and Hungary away (Budapest) on Sunday.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in action. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath was named in the Republic of Ireland squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier against The Netherlands away on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland also face New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.

However, McGrath missed the loss to Celtic due to a hamstring problem and underwent a scan on Monday.

Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran has stepped up from the under-21 squad as the Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny waits on the results of a number of scans.

Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan have joined up with the Scotland U21 squad for an away Euro 2025 qualifier double-header.

The young Scots face Belgium on Friday (Roeslare) before playing Hungary (Budapest) on Tuesday.

Robson said: “We keep going and we keep working.

“That is what we will do.

“And we will keep trying to perform.

“Now we go on to the next game.”

Robson says Aberdeen ‘let down’ their fans at Parkhead

Aberdeen were 2-0 down at Parkhead after only 16 minutes and Robson’s side mustered just one shot on target during the match.

The Dons have now lost 34 of their last 36 league visits to the Premiership champions, taking just four points from a possible 108 at Parkhead.

The defeat on Sunday was Aberdeen’s eighth successive Premiership away loss to Celtic.

Robson’s message to the club’s frustrated fans is clear.

He said: “We let them down.

Graeme Shinnie on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie, right, during the 6-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Against Celtic we needed to get closer, get in their faces and put tackles in.

“We did it for 20 minutes, if that.

“But that’s not going to get you anywhere as you’ve got to do it for 90 minutes if you want to get anything.

“We didn’t. It wasn’t good enough and we know that.”

