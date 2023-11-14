Aberdeen striker Duk called up for World Cup qualifiers by Cape Verde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Duk called up for World Cup qualifiers by Cape Verde

Duk has been selected for Cape Verde's World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Eswatini

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk has been called into the Cape Verde squad for World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Eswatini.

Goal hero Duk has jetted out to meet up with the international squad as Cape Verde begin their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Cape Verde kick-off their campaign with a home clash against Angola at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia, on Thursday.

They will then face Eswatini away at the Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela, on Tuesday.

Cape Verde are in Group D along with Cameroon, Angola, Libya, Eswatini and Mauritius.

Aberdeen’s Duk scores to make it 1-0 during the Europa Conference League group visit to PAOK. Image: SNS.

Duk has failed to recreate the prolific scoring form of last season when he netted 18 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old has netted only three times this season.

However, Duk has scored in two of his previous three appearances – a 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell and a 2-2 draw with PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

Duk scored a superb opener against Group G leaders PAOK in Greece.

Duk likely to feature in AFCON finals

Cape Verde have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be held in the Ivory Coast.

The AFCON finals run from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The Scottish Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

If Duk is, as expected, named in the squad for the AFCON finals that could leave Aberdeen boss Barry Robson without the striker’s services for up to three weeks.

Ref Watch: Some baffling decisions in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw with PAOK

