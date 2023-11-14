Aberdeen striker Duk called up for World Cup qualifiers by Cape Verde

Aberdeen striker Duk has been called into the Cape Verde squad for World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Eswatini.

Goal hero Duk has jetted out to meet up with the international squad as Cape Verde begin their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Cape Verde kick-off their campaign with a home clash against Angola at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia, on Thursday.

They will then face Eswatini away at the Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela, on Tuesday.

Cape Verde are in Group D along with Cameroon, Angola, Libya, Eswatini and Mauritius.

Duk has failed to recreate the prolific scoring form of last season when he netted 18 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old has netted only three times this season.

However, Duk has scored in two of his previous three appearances – a 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell and a 2-2 draw with PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

Duk scored a superb opener against Group G leaders PAOK in Greece.

A wonderful finish 👏 Duk gives Aberdeen the lead ✅#UECL pic.twitter.com/4q9R36DEEz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Duk likely to feature in AFCON finals

Cape Verde have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be held in the Ivory Coast.

The AFCON finals run from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The Scottish Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

If Duk is, as expected, named in the squad for the AFCON finals that could leave Aberdeen boss Barry Robson without the striker’s services for up to three weeks.