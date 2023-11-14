Aberdeen Christmas tree arrives in Castlegate after gift from Norway

A Christmas tree sent over from Norway has been put on display in Castlegate this afternoon.

Coming all the way from Aberdeen’s twin town of Stavanger, the tree now stands tall in preparation for the city’s light switch-on.

Erected this afternoon, it now sits proudly alongside the Gordon Highlanders statue in Castlegate Square.

Turning on the lights

The news comes as the council revealed plans for the turning on of the city’s Christmas lights today.

The tree will act as the grand-finale of the ‘Tree Switch-On Parade’ on Sunday.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, is due to get the festivities under way at Albyn Place and finishing at Castlegate with the lighting of the tree.

Santas with scooters will also take off around 5.15pm then followed by the Charlie House Santa Fun Run on Union Street at 5.25pm.

The main parade will set off at 5.30pm from Albyn Place to Castlegate, led by the Lord Provost and Mayor of Stavanger Mrs Sissel Knudsen Hegdal, with each set of lights being turned on simultaneously as they pass.

A Norwegian tree in Aberdeen?

Christmas trees from Stavanger have been gifted to the Granite City since 1970.

It became an annual tradition in 2005.