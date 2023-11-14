Aberdeen Christmas tree arrives in Castlegate after gift from Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas tree arrives in Castlegate after gift from Norway

The tree is donated every year by Aberdeen's twin town of Stavanger.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen Castlegate Christmas Tree
Aberdeen's Christmas Tree, gifted from our twin city of Stavanger in Norway being setup at Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Christmas tree sent over from Norway has been put on display in Castlegate this afternoon.

Coming all the way from Aberdeen’s twin town of Stavanger, the tree now stands tall in preparation for the city’s light switch-on.

Erected this afternoon, it now sits proudly alongside the Gordon Highlanders statue in Castlegate Square.

Aberdeen Castlegate Christmas Tree
The tree was erected earlier this afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Turning on the lights

The news comes as the council revealed plans for the turning on of the city’s Christmas lights today.

The tree will act as the grand-finale of the ‘Tree Switch-On Parade’ on Sunday.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, is due to get the festivities under way at Albyn Place and finishing at Castlegate with the lighting of the tree.

Santas with scooters will also take off around 5.15pm then followed by the Charlie House Santa Fun Run on Union Street at 5.25pm.

The main parade will set off at 5.30pm from Albyn Place to Castlegate, led by the Lord Provost and Mayor of Stavanger Mrs Sissel Knudsen Hegdal, with each set of lights being turned on simultaneously as they pass.

Aberdeen Christmas Tree Castlegate
The tree will act as the grand-finale for the lights parade on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Norwegian tree in Aberdeen?

Christmas trees from Stavanger have been gifted to the Granite City since 1970.

It became an annual tradition in 2005.

