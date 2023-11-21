Willie Miller: Aberdeen need to make sure they test Rangers’ bottle despite resurgence under new boss Philippe Clement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen need to make sure they test Rangers' bottle despite resurgence under new boss Philippe Clement

Languishing ninth in the Premiership table is unacceptable for Aberdeen, but the situation can be turned around with a couple of wins - starting against Rangers on Sunday.

Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must be inspired by their sensational 3-1 win at Ibrox when facing Rangers again at the weekend.

Despite that memorable victory, the Dons are languishing ninth in the Premiership table, which is an unacceptable position.

There is no better way to kick-start the Premiership campaign than a win against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Dons have already proven they can beat Rangers after overcoming them at Ibrox on September 30.

Now they must have the self-belief that they can deliver the double by winning back-to-back games against their rivals home and away.

The clash against Rangers on Sunday has huge significance as the Reds are so far down the Premiership table at present.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

However, the match is also a dress-rehearsal for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on December 17.

It will be two completely different atmospheres and environments for the league clash and cup final, but Aberdeen must focus on delivering the same outcomes in both – wins.

If Aberdeen can beat Rangers on Sunday it will deliver a massive confidence boost to the players, manager and fans ahead of the final.

A level of confidence and self-belief must already be there as Aberdeen recently beat Rangers on their own patch with a sensational win.

Aberdeen just need to tap into that when facing Rangers in the Granite City.

A lot has changed with Rangers since Aberdeen beat them at Ibrox two months ago.

That loss to Aberdeen was the final game under Michael Beale who was axed as Rangers manager and subsequently replaced by Philippe Clement.

Nicky Devlin celebrating on the pitch
Nicky Devlin celebrates as Aberdeen go 1-0 up in the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.<span style="font-size: 16px">.</span>

Rangers have hit winning form under the guidance of Clement.

It can be difficult to assess Rangers at the moment since Clement’s arrival.

Clement seems to have given the Ibrox club more confidence and belief.

However, Aberdeen must test that as I don’t think it is a given the whole situation has been turned around at Rangers just because a new manager has delivered some wins.

There is still that nervousness with Rangers which needs to be tested.

Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen tested it at Ibrox after the first half hour in the very impressive victory earlier this season.

Dons supporters will be looking for something along the same lines at Pittodrie,

Aberdeen’s position in the Premiership is a concern as they are only two points ahead of bottom club Livingston.

There is plenty of time to turn it around, though, as the Dons have only played 11 fixtures and also have games in hand.

However, nothing can be taken for granted.

We have heard the story many times before about clubs thinking they are too good to get involved in a relegation issue.

I don’t see Aberdeen being dragged into a relegation issue as I believe they are probably too strong for that.

But the Dons must acknowledge that at this stage of this season it is disappointing to be in the league position they are,

Pittodrie will be packed for the clash against Rangers and the Dons must make that home advantage count.

Aberdeen fans hold up banners and flags ahead of the Euro clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

When facing Rangers or Celtic at home, you must believe you can overcome them.

That must be the mindset going into the game on Sunday.

The Premiership table is already beginning to take on a similar shape to last season when the top two of Celtic and Rangers ran away from the others.

Then there was a middle section in the table where there was not much in it between being in the top six and bottom six.

It is taking the same road this season and a number of clubs are underperforming.

Aberdeen are underperforming in the Premiership, as are Hearts and Hibs.

These are three top clubs which really should be filling those slots under Celtic and Rangers in the table.

When they are not performing, you are going to get that congestion in the table.

Ultimately it is down to Aberdeen to sort out their Premiership form by getting back on the winning track.

The target will be for that to start on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Rangers’ Sam Lammers in the Dons’ 3-1 win at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Scotland can make history at Euros

I would not be surprised if Steve Clarke’s squad become the first Scotland team to qualify from the group stages of a major tournament next summer.

Scotland have done job one in securing qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Now the next target is qualifying from the group next summer – and this Scotland squad are more than capable of achieving that.

Scotland concluded a superb Euro 2024 with draws against Norway (3-3) and, before that, Georgia (2-2).

Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 against Norway. Image: SNS.

Both games had their plus-points and their minuses.

The plus was that Scotland display great resilience – and even if they fall behind there is never the feeling that the game is over.

Having key players not available had a major impact as did the change in shape in going from three to two central defenders. That gave the manager something to think about.

Ultimately the results against Norway and Georgia didn’t matter as Scotland had already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals.

Beating Spain at Hampden and then Norway away in the qualifying group were the two results that were key.

Right from the very start, I felt it was between Scotland and Norway for second spot behind Spain.

Beating Norway 2-1 on their own patch was the telling result and the Scots showed a lot of resilience to get that win.

Securing qualification for Euro 2024 with two games remaining is a magnificent achievement.

There are not a lot of teams that do that – even some of the top nations.

 

