Exclusive: Scott Brown insists Stephen Glass deserved more time to turn Aberdeen’s fortunes around

Former Pittodrie captain Scott Brown believes sacked manager Stephen Glass should have been given more time to turn around Aberdeen’s fortunes.

Glass was dismissed by the Dons in February last year after just 11 months in charge.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board wielded the axe following a 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell where many of the 2,000 travelling fans vented their anger.

The cup exit was the fourth defeat in five matches for Aberdeen who were languishing ninth in the Premiership table.

Brown rejected the offer of a new contract at Celtic to join Aberdeen in the summer of 2021 as part of Glass’ backroom staff in a player-coach role.

He reckons Glass should have been given more transfer windows to build a squad because Aberdeen supporters were enjoying the style of football.

Brown, 38, also says boss Barry Robson must be given time to deliver sustained success and will also need a couple of transfer windows.

He said: “Stephen needed more time.

“You always need those couple of windows to make sure you get your players in.

“The fans seemed to enjoy the football when we spoke to them.

“We got some good results as well and played some great football.

“However we just couldn’t get the wins we needed at the time.

“I was devastated when we didn’t win games.

“And I was gutted when Stephen left.”

‘You don’t want to have that rotation of managers’

Glass is now managing USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC in the United States.

Aberdeen are ninth in the table again but are competing in the Europa Conference League group stages and have secured a Viaplay Cup final slot.

Robson is the Dons’ third manager since the sacking of Derek McInnes in March 2021, who was replaced by Glass.

Brown insists Aberdeen must avoid the managerial merry-go-round and back Robson through any dips in form.

He said: “Dave (Cormack, chairman) and Robbo (Robson) are trying to go in the right direction.

“There are always going to be people that don’t want you at a club.

“But I think the majority of the fans want Robbo to do well.

“They have to make sure they keep backing him week in week out and have his back.

“You don’t want to have that rotation of managers coming in every six months to a year because you are not getting third place.

“It might take a couple of years to get that third place.

“Or it might take six months like Robbo did last season when he did really well.

“Yes, he will need a couple of transfer windows.

“I’m sure he will be looking to the transfer window coming up and will have his sights on a couple of players to add to his squad.

“Aberdeen have obviously made a little bit of money being in Europe so I’m sure Dave (Cormack) will want to back him as well.

“I’m sure Robbo will kick that club right back on to where they should be.”

Brown on why he left Aberdeen

Glass’ dismissal precipitated the departure of Brown from Pittodrie a few weeks later despite still having more than a year remaining on his contract.

Jim Goodwin had come in from St Mirren to replace Glass – but there was no coaching role for Brown.

Brown admits he planned only to play for a year at Pittodrie – despite penning a two year contract as he aimed to learn his trade for management.

The former Scotland captain also held talks with St Mirren over their vacant managerial position at the time, to replace Goodwin.

Brown’s last game for Aberdeen, and of his trophy laden career, was a 2-0 midweek loss to Hearts at Tynecastle on March 2, 2022.

He said: “When Stephen left I wanted to give Jim the opportunity of bringing in his own players.

“I was part of the background staff with Stephen and then I was just going to go back to becoming a player.

“The way I wanted to go was down that management route.

“Jim does it (coaching) all himself.

“There is no right way and no wrong way when a manager.

“But I wanted to learn and have that opportunity but that wasn’t there anymore.

“For me there were no bad feelings but I just needed to get myself out of there because the position I had at the club was helping out coaching wise.

“There was no point me continuing playing and not having that role and responsibility as well.

“To go back to just being in the dressing room with the lads, even as an older face I would have responsibilities as well.

“But it was probably the right time for myself and Jim.”

Involved in transfer discussions

Glass took in Brown to be part of his Pittodrie coaching staff alongside Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

Brown made 32 appearances for Aberdeen, 31 starts, before calling time on his career.

Within two month of hanging up his boots, Brown he appointed manager of English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Brown was sacked by Fleetwood in September this year.

He said: “I knew Aberdeen was going to be one season.

“I signed for two years but it was more of me going out and coaching and learning from Stephen, Alan and Henry.

“I also went into meetings as well.

“It was good to learn a lot from Stephen and to be involved in the chats, whether that is signing players, letting players go or talking about new contracts.

“Also the boardroom stuff as well.

“It was important for me to get that insight so that when I did go to a club I had that understanding of how it all works.”

‘I probably caused World War III a couple of times at Pittodrie’

Brown was viewed as a divisive figure during his time as a player and admits he “probably caused World War III” at Pittodrie during his time with Celtic.

However he was embraced by Aberdeen fans who identified with his all-or-nothing approach.

He insists he still has a bond with the Red Army and the Dons.

Brown said: “No matter where I went I always gave 100 percent.

“I know I have been up to Pittodrie with Celtic and probably caused World War III a couple of times.

“But at the same time I would probably have caused World War III anywhere.

“I enjoyed my time at Aberdeen and the responsibility of having the captaincy.

“Also being an assistant manager and also one of the lads in the dressing room.

“It was a great time for myself and I have a lot of time for everyone at the club.

“I still have a lot of friends there, not just players but people behind the scenes as well

“And I still speak with Aberdeen fans.

“I was at the Scotland-Norway game and was sitting next to a couple of them.

“They were great people and we chatted away.”

Scott Brown was speaking to The Press and Journal on behalf of luckyblock.com.