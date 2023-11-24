Aberdeen boost as fit-again James McGarry in contention for comeback against Rangers

Aberdeen have received a major fitness boost with full-back James McGarry in contention to make a comeback from injury against Rangers.

Summer signing McGarry has returned to full training after two months sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Dons boss Barry Robson and his staff have this week put the 25-year-old through speed tests at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

Robson hopes McGarry will now be given the green light to return to action against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

In another boost for the Dons, winger Shayden Morris also returned to training this week after three months out following surgery on a hamstring tear.

The Rangers game will come too soon for Morris.

Robson said: “James is back in full training.

“He has come through Thursday’s sessions and is fine and we will see how he is on Friday.”

Opening up McGarry to ‘explosive speeds’

McGarry has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County at Pittodrie on September 24.

McGarry has had a stop-start career at Pittodrie since he joined from Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners in the summer.

The left-back’s arrival at Pittodrie was delayed until his partner gave birth.

When he did jet to the Granite City, the full-back had to play catch-up as he did not have a full pre-season.

McGarry was up to speed and impressing for the Dons when he suffered the injury.

Robson said: “We have done a couple of speed sessions with James.

“That’s why we were a bit concerned, because we are opening him up to real explosive speeds with everything he has come through with his hamstring.

“Hopefully we can get him back in the squad.

“Fingers-crossed he will be okay for Sunday.”

Morris ends three-month injury hell

Morris suffered a hamstring tear in 2-0 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie on September 3.

The 22-year-old winger had to undergo surgery and has been sidelined for three months.

It is the second injury blow for Morris during his Aberdeen career after he signed for the Dons in summer 2022.

Morris missed four months of last season with a hamstring tear – to his other leg.

Dons boss Robson hopes to have Morris available for selection for the Europa Conference Group G clash against HJK Helsinki in Finland next Thursday.

Robson said: “Shayden also trained on Thursday.

“He didn’t do the whole lot.

“He is still not at full exposure to the speed we are looking at, but he is pretty close to it.

“The weekend will be too soon for him, but hopefully after that.”

Celtic loss a ‘black mark’ on form

Aberdeen will bid to bounce back from a humiliating 6-0 loss to Celtic suffered before the international break.

As he readies his team to face Rangers, Robson says that loss at Parkhead was a “black mark” on the positive form they had shown before the match at Parkhead..

Aberdeen had gone toe-to-toe with Conference League Group G leaders PAOK in Greece less than 72 hours before facing Celtic.

The previous weekend, the Reds had also beaten Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

They will face Rangers in the final at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Asked if it had been a difficult two weeks waiting for the opportunity to make amends for the Celtic loss, Robson said: “Of course it has been.

“For me, it was unacceptable.

“I said that to everybody.

“Everybody who knows me knows I won’t accept that.

‘It was frustrating coming off the back of a really difficult run.

“Five games – a colossal performance in PAOK, getting into a final, beating Motherwell so convincingly (4-2 away league win).

“And then you come into the game and it puts a black mark on it.

“I was looking for one last big performance.

“I know the game got away from us in the end and we looked tired and heavy-legged.

“It is no excuses.

“In these games you can’t use excuses. You have to make sure your structures are in place – but 10 or 12 minutes kill us.

“That is the frustration. I have been there myself.

“You shut the back door and make sure you are alright, but we never did that.”