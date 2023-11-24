Aberdeen boost as fit-again James McGarry in contention for comeback against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boost as fit-again James McGarry in contention for comeback against Rangers

New Zealand international full-back McGarry came through a full training session after two months out with a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have received a major fitness boost with full-back James McGarry in contention to make a comeback from injury against Rangers.

Summer signing McGarry has returned to full training after two months sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Dons boss Barry Robson and his staff have this week put the 25-year-old through speed tests at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

Robson hopes McGarry will now be given the green light to return to action against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

In another boost for the Dons, winger Shayden Morris also returned to training this week after three months out following surgery on a hamstring tear.

The Rangers game will come too soon for Morris.

Robson said: “James is back in full training.

“He has come through Thursday’s sessions and is fine and we will see how he is on Friday.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Opening up McGarry to ‘explosive speeds’

McGarry has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County at Pittodrie on September 24.

McGarry has had a stop-start career at Pittodrie since he joined from Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners in the summer.

The left-back’s arrival at Pittodrie was delayed until his partner gave birth.

When he did jet to the Granite City, the full-back had to play catch-up as he did not have a full pre-season.

McGarry was up to speed and impressing for the Dons when he suffered the injury.

James McGarry training at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We have done a couple of speed sessions with James.

“That’s why we were a bit concerned, because we are opening him up to real explosive speeds with everything he has come through with his hamstring.

“Hopefully we can get him back in the squad.

“Fingers-crossed he will be okay for Sunday.”

Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: SNS.

Morris ends three-month injury hell

Morris suffered a hamstring tear in 2-0 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie on September 3.

The 22-year-old winger had to undergo surgery and has been sidelined for three months.

It is the second injury blow for Morris during his Aberdeen career after he signed for the Dons in summer 2022.

Morris missed four months of last season with a hamstring tear – to his other leg.

Dons boss Robson hopes to have Morris available for selection for the Europa Conference Group G clash against HJK Helsinki in Finland next Thursday.

Robson said: “Shayden also trained on Thursday.

“He didn’t do the whole lot.

Shayden Morris during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2023, Image: SNS.

“He is still not at full exposure to the speed we are looking at, but he is pretty close to it.

“The weekend will be too soon for him, but hopefully after that.”

Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2023. Image: SNS.

Celtic loss a ‘black mark’ on form

Aberdeen will bid to bounce back from a humiliating 6-0 loss to Celtic suffered before the international break.

As he readies his team to face Rangers, Robson says that loss at Parkhead was a “black mark” on the positive form they had shown before the match at Parkhead..

Aberdeen had gone toe-to-toe with Conference League Group G leaders PAOK in Greece less than 72 hours before facing Celtic.

The previous weekend, the Reds had also beaten Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

They will face Rangers in the final at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected after they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Asked if it had been a difficult two weeks waiting for the opportunity to make amends for the Celtic loss, Robson said: “Of course it has been.

“For me, it was unacceptable.

“I said that to everybody.

“Everybody who knows me knows I won’t accept that.

‘It was frustrating coming off the back of a really difficult run.

“Five games – a colossal performance in PAOK, getting into a final, beating Motherwell so convincingly (4-2 away league win).

“And then you come into the game and it puts a black mark on it.

“I was looking for one last big performance.

“I know the game got away from us in the end and we looked tired and heavy-legged.

“It is no excuses.

“In these games you can’t use excuses. You have to make sure your structures are in place – but 10 or 12 minutes kill us.

“That is the frustration. I have been there myself.

“You shut the back door and make sure you are alright, but we never did that.”

