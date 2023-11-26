Sure and steadfast Christmas card delivery service coming to Ellon as Boys’ Brigade bring festive joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sure and steadfast Christmas card delivery service coming to Ellon as Boys’ Brigade bring festive joy

The Ellon youngsters will soon be putting Christmas cards through doors as part of their fundraising efforts.

By Reporter
Ellon Boys' Brigade's James and Daniel Bruce are bringing the cheer.
Preparations are ramping up for a popular Christmas card delivery service in a north-east town.

For decades 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade has held the event to raise funds for the youth organisation and also stage a coffee morning with youngsters from the Anchor Boys and Junior Section singing Christmas songs.

Ellon support for Boys’ Brigade

Both the cards and coffee morning receive a huge amount of support from the Ellon community, with thousands of pounds raised to cover maintenance costs for the group’s minibus and help run activities and trips throughout the year.

People can drop off Christmas cards at Ellon Kirk Centre between 10am and 2pm on Friday, December 8, and 10am and noon on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, with the cards being delivered from the Sunday.

The pair will be putting cards through letterboxes along with other children from the Boys’ Brigade,

The coffee morning takes place at Ellon Parish Church from 10am to noon on the Saturday. Entry is £3. As well as the Anchor Boys and Junior Section performing, local singer Adam Black will also entertain the audience with a festive set.

Ellon service only

1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade co-captain Jeff Hailey said: “The service is for Ellon cards only and people are asked to make a donation for using the delivery service.

“We always receive great support from the local community, which really is appreciated.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and allows us to do so much for the boys. It’s also good fun, with boys across different age groups coming together, as well as parents and supporters of the Boys’ Brigade, to make sure it’s a great success.”

The Boys’ Brigade  was founded in 1883 and their motto is Sure and Steadfast.

