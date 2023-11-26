Sure and steadfast Christmas card delivery service coming to Ellon as Boys’ Brigade bring festive joy

Preparations are ramping up for a popular Christmas card delivery service in a north-east town.

For decades 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade has held the event to raise funds for the youth organisation and also stage a coffee morning with youngsters from the Anchor Boys and Junior Section singing Christmas songs.

Ellon support for Boys’ Brigade

Both the cards and coffee morning receive a huge amount of support from the Ellon community, with thousands of pounds raised to cover maintenance costs for the group’s minibus and help run activities and trips throughout the year.

People can drop off Christmas cards at Ellon Kirk Centre between 10am and 2pm on Friday, December 8, and 10am and noon on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, with the cards being delivered from the Sunday.

The coffee morning takes place at Ellon Parish Church from 10am to noon on the Saturday. Entry is £3. As well as the Anchor Boys and Junior Section performing, local singer Adam Black will also entertain the audience with a festive set.

Ellon service only

1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade co-captain Jeff Hailey said: “The service is for Ellon cards only and people are asked to make a donation for using the delivery service.

“We always receive great support from the local community, which really is appreciated.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and allows us to do so much for the boys. It’s also good fun, with boys across different age groups coming together, as well as parents and supporters of the Boys’ Brigade, to make sure it’s a great success.”

The Boys’ Brigade was founded in 1883 and their motto is Sure and Steadfast.