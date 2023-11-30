WATCH – HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen video preview: 15-below-zero at kick-off as Barry Robson looks to reward 1,500 Dons fans, plus score predictions

Aberdeen take on HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening – and The Press and Journal’s men in Finland, Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace, bring you all of the pre-game talking points in our video preview.

It is set to be very chilly indeed at the Bolt Arena by this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off, with some forecasts saying it will feel like -15 with the wind chill.

Both the Dons and HJK are still chasing their first Conference League group victory going into the penultimate match of their respective continental campaigns.

And neither can progress to knock-out phase, with PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt both now guaranteed to finish in the top two positions in Group G.

Nevertheless, as Ryan and Sean discuss, there was no hint of the Reds’ or Finnish champions’ priorities lying elsewhere at their pre-match press conferences on Wednesday – with Dons boss Barry Robson determined to reward the approximately 1,500 away fans who have travelled to the Nordic nation with their team.

In the video above, Ryan and Sean also analyse the 1-1 Pittodrie draw between Aberdeen and HJK earlier in the campaign – and what it tells us ahead of the game in Helsinki – as well as giving their score predictions.

