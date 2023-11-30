Labour veteran Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died aged 70, a spokesperson on behalf of his family said.

Mr Darling, who studied law at Aberdeen university, had cancer and was being cared for at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Alistair Darling was born in 1953 in London.

He was educated at the Loretto School, in Musselburgh, then at the University of Aberdeen where he graduated in 1976.

He became a solicitor in in 1978 before being admitted to the Faculty of Advocates.

‘Calm expertise’ in financial crisis

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is deeply saddened.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service,” he said. “He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”

Fond memories of Aberdeen

Mr Darling got an honorary degree at his old university five years ago.

He picked the Granite City knowing family from the Western Isles had studied there.

While there, he became the President of Aberdeen University Students’ Representative Council.

In 2018, he reflected: “Aberdeen University was my first choice.

“At that time there were a lot of students from Lewis and Harris studying there, including my cousins, so I decided to get away from home and move up here.

“I remember stepping off the train in Guild Street in 1972 and the first thing I saw were the massive fishing boats and trawlers.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the following years, although nobody would accuse me of having an academic highlight.

“Academic studies are important, but a large part of studying here was the wider process of growing and learning new things.

“I really enjoyed student politics and getting the chance to meet people from all round the globe.

“I have very fond memories of Aberdeen and love coming back.”

‘Courteous’ opponent

Mr Darling became a familiar face in the referendum debates before the vote in 2014, often going up against first minister Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond, who quit the SNP leader job after losing the referendum, said today: “This is very sad news. Alistair Darling was a hugely significant figure in UK politics. I always found him an effective politician.

“He became Chancellor at an extremely difficult period but he presented as a calm and authoritative figure during the financial crisis.

“During the referendum campaign he was a formidable opponent on behalf of the Better Together Campaign. However, outwith the political debates I can say we did not ever exchange a cross word. Alistair was an extremely courteous man.”

More follows.