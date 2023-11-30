Labour veteran Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour veteran Alistair Darling dies aged 70

The former Chancellor and Aberdeen University graduate who led the Better Together campaign in the Scottish independence referendum had been in hospital after a cancer diagnosis.

By Andy Philip
Alistair Darling was given an honorary degree at his former university in Aberdeen five years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Alistair Darling was given an honorary degree at his former university in Aberdeen five years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died aged 70, a spokesperson on behalf of his family said.

Mr Darling, who studied law at Aberdeen university, had cancer and was being cared for at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Alistair Darling, on Better Together duties, with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Danny Lawson/PA

Alistair Darling was born in 1953 in London.

He was educated at the Loretto School, in Musselburgh, then at the University of Aberdeen where he graduated in 1976.

He became a solicitor in in 1978 before being admitted to the Faculty of Advocates.

‘Calm expertise’ in financial crisis

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is deeply saddened.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service,” he said. “He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”

Fond memories of Aberdeen

Gordon Brown (left) and Alistair Darling worked together in Labour and for keeping Scotland in the UK.

Mr Darling got an honorary degree at his old university five years ago.

He picked the Granite City knowing family from the Western Isles had studied there.

While there, he became the President of Aberdeen University Students’ Representative Council.

In 2018, he reflected: “Aberdeen University was my first choice.

“At that time there were a lot of students from Lewis and Harris studying there, including my cousins, so I decided to get away from home and move up here.

“I remember stepping off the train in Guild Street in 1972 and the first thing I saw were the massive fishing boats and trawlers.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the following years, although nobody would accuse me of having an academic highlight.

“Academic studies are important, but a large part of studying here was the wider process of growing and learning new things.

“I really enjoyed student politics and getting the chance to meet people from all round the globe.

“I have very fond memories of Aberdeen and love coming back.”

Alex Salmond and leader of the pro-UK Better Together campaign Alistair Darling at a TV debate Image: PA

‘Courteous’ opponent

Mr Darling became a familiar face in the referendum debates before the vote in 2014, often going up against first minister Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond, who quit the SNP leader job after losing the referendum, said today: “This is very sad news. Alistair Darling was a hugely significant figure in UK politics. I always found him an effective politician.

“He became Chancellor at an extremely difficult period but he presented as a calm and authoritative figure during the financial crisis.

“During the referendum campaign he was a  formidable opponent on behalf of the Better Together Campaign. However, outwith the political debates I can say we did not ever exchange a cross word. Alistair was an extremely courteous man.”

More follows.