Departing HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland.

The 55-year-old was in charge of HJK at their Bolt Arena home for the final time in the 2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw with Aberdeen.

Korkeakunnus is set to leave HJK Helsinki at the end of their Euro campaign.

His final game will be away to Group G winners PAOK in Greece on December 14.

Korkeakunnus recently led HJK Helsinki to the Finnish league title, their fourth top flight crown in succession.

Despite the Veikkausliiga title glory HJK Helsinki have opted to replace Korkeakunnas who is also assistant manager of the Finland national team.

He will be replaced next season by Ferran Sibila, 35, who is currently assistant at Swedish club Malmo.

Korkaekunnus says he would consider managing in Scotland.

He said: “I have a good job with the Finnish national team so I am okay.

“I have had some contact but nothing concrete, so we will see what happens.

“Maybe it’s time for me to go abroad – I hear Scotland is nice!

“Who knows what the future holds, I am open to anything.”

‘We could have scored more than two’

HJK Helsinki are bottom of Group G having taken two points from their two fixtures.

Both of those points came against the Dons having drawn 1-1 at Pittodrie before the 2-2 score-line in Finland.

HJK Helsinki were 2-0 up at the Bolt Arena after 33 minutes.

Angus MacDonald scored a 30 yard wonder strike just before half-time to spark a comeback.

Korkeakunnus said: “We played very good football and in the first half could have scored more than two.

“We were really dominant.

“I assume he doesn’t score like that often (MacDonald) and we weren’t expecting that.

“That goal changed the dynamics of the game.

“In the second half we maybe should have been more direct and created more chaos for them.

“But we were too nice and neat.

“I am really proud of my team and couldn’t ask for more from my boys.”