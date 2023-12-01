HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland

Despite leading HJK Helsinki to Veikkausliiga title glory the Finnish club have opted to replace manager Toni Korkeakunnas

By Sean Wallace
HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas during a press conference at the Bolt Arena ahead of the game with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Departing HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland.

The 55-year-old was in charge of HJK at their Bolt Arena home for the final time in the 2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw with Aberdeen.

Korkeakunnus is set to leave HJK Helsinki at the end of their Euro campaign.

His final game will be away to Group G winners PAOK in Greece on December 14.

Korkeakunnus recently led HJK Helsinki to the Finnish league title, their fourth top flight crown in succession.

Despite the Veikkausliiga title glory HJK Helsinki have opted to replace Korkeakunnas who is also assistant manager of the Finland national team.

He will be replaced next season by Ferran Sibila, 35, who is currently assistant at Swedish club Malmo.

Korkaekunnus says he would consider managing in Scotland.

HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas with Jukka Raitala (R) and Kristopher Santos Da Graca (L) after the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “I have a good job with the Finnish national team so I am okay.

“I have had some contact but nothing concrete, so we will see what happens.

“Maybe it’s time for me to go abroad – I hear Scotland is nice!

“Who knows what the future holds, I am open to anything.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

‘We could have scored more than two’

HJK Helsinki are bottom of Group G having taken two points from their two fixtures.

Both of those points came against the Dons having drawn 1-1 at Pittodrie before the 2-2 score-line in Finland.

HJK Helsinki were 2-0 up at the Bolt Arena after 33 minutes.

Angus MacDonald scored a 30 yard wonder strike just before half-time to spark a comeback.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Korkeakunnus said: “We played very good football and in the first half could have scored more than two.

“We were really dominant.

“I assume he doesn’t score like that often (MacDonald) and we weren’t expecting that.

“That goal changed the dynamics of the game.

“In the second half we maybe should have been more direct and created more chaos for them.

“But we were too nice and neat.

“I am really proud of my team and couldn’t ask for more from my boys.”

Conversation