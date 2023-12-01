Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market

A charming train station cottage along the West Highland Line where the ‘Hogwarts Express’ passes is up for sale for £235,000.

Beasdale Station Cottage is a former station house for Beasdale train station along the scenic West Highland Line between Mallaig and Glenfinnan.

The remote cottage is perfect for train enthusiasts as it sees several trains pass close by during the summer months.

This includes the famous Jacobite steam train, also known as the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter, with its signature red livery and iconic steam plume.

During the summer, the Jacobite service runs up to four times per day.

Beasdale Station is known as a request stop, which means it will only stop if someone on board requests to get off or someone on the platform flags the driver to stop.

A charming and cosy station cottage tucked away in the Highlands

The station has a long history, first built as a private train station for the nearby Arisaig House.

From the 1970s, the station building fell into disuse and was derelict until 1989, when plans were made to revamp the building into a charming cottage.

The property comprises an entrance hall with good storage, a large open plan lounge-kitchen-diner with vaulted style ceiling and features a log burner that sits on a slate hearth and tiled mantle.

It also includes a family bathroom with a shower above the tub, a utility room with a separate toilet, and two bedrooms.

The decor speaks to a cosy, country cottage feel with railway memorabilia, including a Beasdale station sign.

The property has double glazing with a sash sliding window and electric heating, but the new owner can also make use of the wood-burning fire.

There is access via a stable door to the garden and train platform.

The property sits along the A830 Mallaig to Glenfinnan and is close to several landmarks, including the Prince’s Cairn and Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The owners have listed the cottage for a guide price of £235,000.