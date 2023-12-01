Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market

Beasdale Station cottage sits along the West Highland Line where the Jacobite steam train passes regularly.

By Ross Hempseed
Beasdale station cottage as the Jacobite steam train passes by. Image: McIntyre & Company.

A charming train station cottage along the West Highland Line where the ‘Hogwarts Express’ passes is up for sale for £235,000.

Beasdale Station Cottage is a former station house for Beasdale train station along the scenic West Highland Line between Mallaig and Glenfinnan.

The remote cottage is perfect for train enthusiasts as it sees several trains pass close by during the summer months.

This includes the famous Jacobite steam train, also known as the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter, with its signature red livery and iconic steam plume.

The small cottage is located next to Beasdale train station platform. Image: McIntyre & Company

During the summer, the Jacobite service runs up to four times per day.

Beasdale Station is known as a request stop, which means it will only stop if someone on board requests to get off or someone on the platform flags the driver to stop.

A charming and cosy station cottage tucked away in the Highlands

The station has a long history, first built as a private train station for the nearby Arisaig House.

From the 1970s, the station building fell into disuse and was derelict until 1989, when plans were made to revamp the building into a charming cottage.

The bright and airy living room/kitchen/diner. Image: McIntyre & Company.

The property comprises an entrance hall with good storage, a large open plan lounge-kitchen-diner with vaulted style ceiling and features a log burner that sits on a slate hearth and tiled mantle.

It also includes a family bathroom with a shower above the tub, a utility room with a separate toilet, and two bedrooms.

The decor speaks to a cosy, country cottage feel with railway memorabilia, including a Beasdale station sign.

The cosy cottage is perfect for an owner looking for a tranquil hideaway in the Highlands. Image: McIntyre & Company.

The property has double glazing with a sash sliding window and electric heating, but the new owner can also make use of the wood-burning fire.

There is access via a stable door to the garden and train platform.

The property sits along the A830 Mallaig to Glenfinnan and is close to several landmarks, including the Prince’s Cairn and Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The owners have listed the cottage for a guide price of £235,000.

All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Would you drive ScotRail’s scenic ‘Harry Potter route’ for an eye-popping salary?

