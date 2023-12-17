Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League Cup final hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League Cup final hero

Mason feared his professional career was over after moving to the Netherlands to find work on a building site but five years later he scored twice in the League Cup final.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Paul Mason (4th right) beats 'keeper Chris Woods and defender Richard Gough (bandaged head) to open the scoring in the League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Paul Mason (4th right) beats 'keeper Chris Woods and defender Richard Gough (bandaged head) to open the scoring in the League Cup final. Image: SNS

Aberdeen legend Paul Mason went from working on a building site to scoring twice against Rangers in the 1989 Scottish League Cup final.

Netting both goals in the silverware triumph at Hampden held added poignancy for Mason because it signified how far he had progressed in his career.

Five years earlier Mason feared his professional footballing dream was over as he travelled to the Netherlands to find work on a building site.

That journey overseas came after he had been released by Everton and then suffered a broken leg while playing amateur football.

Fast forward to Hampden on October 22, 1989 and Mason scored a memorable double in the “highlight of my career” to prove dreams do come true.

Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final

He said: “Scoring two goals in the final to win a trophy was all the more sweet because I had been rejected once or twice in my career and suffered a few setbacks.

“That was the highlight of my career, it’s what dreams are made of.

“I had been released by Everton and had lost my job.

“Tranmere gave me a contract but it but it was only for a year and they wanted me to play in the reserves.

“I wasn’t getting much money so I thought I could get more money elsewhere playing for a part-time team and getting a wage from my job.

“So I went to work on a building site and I was playing football at the weekend and getting a wage for that.

“However I broke my leg playing amateur football and was out for six months.

“That gave me time to think and I had also lost my job because work in the 1980s was quite scarce, especially in Liverpool.

“I knew someone who said I should go over to Holland as there were jobs there, so I went over primarily to get work.”

Rangers’ Terry Butcher (left) and ‘keeper Chris Woods watch as Paul Mason’s header loops into the goal despite the attention of Stuart Munro (right) in the League Cup final. Image: SNS.

Mason’s rise to cup final goal hero

While in the Netherlands, Mason worked in a cigarette factory and also had another job where he worked in the freezer of a ship loading boxes.

During that time he continued to play amateur football.

A scout with top flight side Groningen noticed him playing and continued to monitor Mason.

He was eventually offered a part-time contract for a year in the reserves but impressed enough to earn a permanent deal.

Mason said: “When I went to Groningen and they picked me up it was a second chance.

“When I was at Everton I was 16 and not ready for it.

“At 19 I had left home and when I got that chance (with Goningen) there was a maturity there.

“Maybe I had woken up and realised this is the real thing and if you don’t take this one there might not be another.

“I buckled down and started working hard. I did the hard work and that helped me a lot.”

Scoring twice ‘icing on the cake’

Mason was such a pivotal figure for Groningen over four campaigns that Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were interested in him.

However he signed on at Pittodrie for £200,000 in 1988.

Then Aberdeen boss Alex Smith had initially travelled to the Netherlands to watch FC Twente keeper Theo Snelders in action against Groningen.

Snelders didn’t play that day but Mason impressed Smith in a 1-1 draw where he scored.

It was a sliding doors moment that was the catalyst for Mason to score two goals in a cup final a year later.

Paul Mason scores for Aberdeen against Rangers in the 1989 Skol Cup Final pic by Jim Irvine, Aberdeen Journals

He said: “Winning a cup for the city you play for was great but also scoring the goals was the icing on the cake.

“It was great for the whole team, management and support to get the cup final victory.

“We won both trophies that season.

“I remember coming down Union Street in the open top bus.

“There were so many supporters, I had never experienced anything like that before.

“To have all the Aberdeen fans cheering us in the city centre after winning a cup, that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Paul Mason outjumps Rangers defender Stuart Munro to put the Dons 1-0 up in the Skol Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Jocky Scott’s role in winning goal

Mason netted the opener in the final when meeting a Bobby Connor cross to head home the 22nd minute.

Mark Walters levelled for Rangers from the penalty spot later in the first half.

In extra-time, the 102nd minute, Mason latched onto a Charlie Nicholas lay-off to fire the Dons to the trophy with a low 15-yard drive.

He revealed Aberdeen co-manager Jocky Scott played a key role in the winner from the sidelines.

The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that seaaon.Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that season.<br />Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie.<br />Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS

Mason said: “For the first goal the ball came over from Bobby Connor who put a ball in the air.

“It was a looping cross that took a while to come down.

“The keeper came out and then went back towards his line.

“He hesitated and I realised I if I met the ball  and got my head to it there was a good chance I would score.

“The first goal went in slow motion.

“It was a dream come true when I scored it.

“For the 10 seconds after the ball went in the goal, I just thought ‘Wow – what a feeling’.

“For the second goal we were all getting tired as it was moving towards the end and possibly penalties.

“I remember getting into trouble from Jocky Scott.

“Before I scored Charlie (Nicholas) had the ball with his back to goal and I should have been there to help him out and get a shot at goal.

“I wasn’t there as I was tired and not making the runs I should have.

“Jocky slaughtered me for that so the second time that happened I was up there ready for it and that’s when I scored the winning goal.

“You do get tired but Jocky kept me on that toes that day so he has to take a bit of credit for the winning goal.”

Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are underdogs but can thrive in that role

Mason won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double with the Dons in the 1989-90.

Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup later that season, beating Celtic on penalties.

He accepts the climate has changed dramatically with Aberdeen having won just two trophies (League Cup 1995. 2014) since that double winning season.

Mason acknowledges the gap between Rangers and Celtic and other clubs is growing increasingly wider.

However he reckons the Dons, who beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox earlier this season, can thrive in the underdog role.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

He said: “The climate of Scottish football has changed since I played for Aberdeen.

“The gap is getting bigger and bigger between the top two and the rest.

“In our day we could challenge and clubs like Hearts, Dundee United and Hibs were a lot closer to Celtic and Rangers.

“If Aberdeen could win the cup it would be great for the city and the club.

“It would also deliver a huge boost for the fantastic, loyal support.

“Aberdeen are the underdogs for the final.

“However if they can play to their top potential, and Rangers don’t, anything is possible.

“Being the underdogs might suit Aberdeen.

“Beating Rangers to win the cup will be difficult but it is not impossible.

“You can never say never so hopefully something happens and they get a result.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Billy Stark in action for Aberdeen during the 1985-86 season.
'I was euphoric': Billy Stark reflects on scoring in Aberdeen's 1985 League Cup final…
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibs in the SWPL.
Clint Lancaster acknowledges gulf in 'levels' as Aberdeen Women suffer 7-0 defeat to Hibernian…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry's parents travel from New Zealand to cheer him on in…
Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Lifelong Aberdeen fan Jack Milne says it would be a 'dream come true' to…
Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.
A dream became reality for Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark in the 1976 League Cup…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Fast Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final start will pile pressure on Rangers, and…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is targeting Viaplay Cup final glory. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache
From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Nicky Low on 2014 League Cup final memories, Barry Robson’s costly trolley dash and…
Duncan Shearer (left) and Billy Dodds celebrate winning the Coca-Cola Cup with Aberdeen in 1995.
Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer reflect on partnership which delivered Aberdeen's Coca-Cola Cup triumph…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues rousing 'no regrets' Viaplay Cup final message

Conversation