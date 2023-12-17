Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League Cup final hero

Aberdeen legend Paul Mason went from working on a building site to scoring twice against Rangers in the 1989 Scottish League Cup final.

Netting both goals in the silverware triumph at Hampden held added poignancy for Mason because it signified how far he had progressed in his career.

Five years earlier Mason feared his professional footballing dream was over as he travelled to the Netherlands to find work on a building site.

That journey overseas came after he had been released by Everton and then suffered a broken leg while playing amateur football.

Fast forward to Hampden on October 22, 1989 and Mason scored a memorable double in the “highlight of my career” to prove dreams do come true.

He said: “Scoring two goals in the final to win a trophy was all the more sweet because I had been rejected once or twice in my career and suffered a few setbacks.

“That was the highlight of my career, it’s what dreams are made of.

“I had been released by Everton and had lost my job.

“Tranmere gave me a contract but it but it was only for a year and they wanted me to play in the reserves.

“I wasn’t getting much money so I thought I could get more money elsewhere playing for a part-time team and getting a wage from my job.

“So I went to work on a building site and I was playing football at the weekend and getting a wage for that.

“However I broke my leg playing amateur football and was out for six months.

“That gave me time to think and I had also lost my job because work in the 1980s was quite scarce, especially in Liverpool.

“I knew someone who said I should go over to Holland as there were jobs there, so I went over primarily to get work.”

Mason’s rise to cup final goal hero

While in the Netherlands, Mason worked in a cigarette factory and also had another job where he worked in the freezer of a ship loading boxes.

During that time he continued to play amateur football.

A scout with top flight side Groningen noticed him playing and continued to monitor Mason.

He was eventually offered a part-time contract for a year in the reserves but impressed enough to earn a permanent deal.

Mason said: “When I went to Groningen and they picked me up it was a second chance.

“When I was at Everton I was 16 and not ready for it.

“At 19 I had left home and when I got that chance (with Goningen) there was a maturity there.

“Maybe I had woken up and realised this is the real thing and if you don’t take this one there might not be another.

“I buckled down and started working hard. I did the hard work and that helped me a lot.”

Scoring twice ‘icing on the cake’

Mason was such a pivotal figure for Groningen over four campaigns that Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were interested in him.

However he signed on at Pittodrie for £200,000 in 1988.

Then Aberdeen boss Alex Smith had initially travelled to the Netherlands to watch FC Twente keeper Theo Snelders in action against Groningen.

Snelders didn’t play that day but Mason impressed Smith in a 1-1 draw where he scored.

It was a sliding doors moment that was the catalyst for Mason to score two goals in a cup final a year later.

He said: “Winning a cup for the city you play for was great but also scoring the goals was the icing on the cake.

“It was great for the whole team, management and support to get the cup final victory.

“We won both trophies that season.

“I remember coming down Union Street in the open top bus.

“There were so many supporters, I had never experienced anything like that before.

“To have all the Aberdeen fans cheering us in the city centre after winning a cup, that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Jocky Scott’s role in winning goal

Mason netted the opener in the final when meeting a Bobby Connor cross to head home the 22nd minute.

Mark Walters levelled for Rangers from the penalty spot later in the first half.

In extra-time, the 102nd minute, Mason latched onto a Charlie Nicholas lay-off to fire the Dons to the trophy with a low 15-yard drive.

He revealed Aberdeen co-manager Jocky Scott played a key role in the winner from the sidelines.

Mason said: “For the first goal the ball came over from Bobby Connor who put a ball in the air.

“It was a looping cross that took a while to come down.

“The keeper came out and then went back towards his line.

“He hesitated and I realised I if I met the ball and got my head to it there was a good chance I would score.

“The first goal went in slow motion.

“It was a dream come true when I scored it.

“For the 10 seconds after the ball went in the goal, I just thought ‘Wow – what a feeling’.

“For the second goal we were all getting tired as it was moving towards the end and possibly penalties.

“I remember getting into trouble from Jocky Scott.

“Before I scored Charlie (Nicholas) had the ball with his back to goal and I should have been there to help him out and get a shot at goal.

“I wasn’t there as I was tired and not making the runs I should have.

“Jocky slaughtered me for that so the second time that happened I was up there ready for it and that’s when I scored the winning goal.

“You do get tired but Jocky kept me on that toes that day so he has to take a bit of credit for the winning goal.”

Aberdeen are underdogs but can thrive in that role

Mason won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double with the Dons in the 1989-90.

Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup later that season, beating Celtic on penalties.

He accepts the climate has changed dramatically with Aberdeen having won just two trophies (League Cup 1995. 2014) since that double winning season.

Mason acknowledges the gap between Rangers and Celtic and other clubs is growing increasingly wider.

However he reckons the Dons, who beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox earlier this season, can thrive in the underdog role.

He said: “The climate of Scottish football has changed since I played for Aberdeen.

“The gap is getting bigger and bigger between the top two and the rest.

“In our day we could challenge and clubs like Hearts, Dundee United and Hibs were a lot closer to Celtic and Rangers.

“If Aberdeen could win the cup it would be great for the city and the club.

“It would also deliver a huge boost for the fantastic, loyal support.

“Aberdeen are the underdogs for the final.

“However if they can play to their top potential, and Rangers don’t, anything is possible.

“Being the underdogs might suit Aberdeen.

“Beating Rangers to win the cup will be difficult but it is not impossible.

“You can never say never so hopefully something happens and they get a result.”