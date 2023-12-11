Concern for Inverness man who was last seen earlier today

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who was last seen in the Hilton area of Inverness earlier this afternoon.

Kenneth Mccarthur Mckelvie has been reported missing from the Highland capital.

So far, inquiries have established that he may be travelling in a black Hyundai i20, which has the registration plate – SO11 APX.

Mr Mckelvie is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, is slender athletic build and has dark brown/grey hair.

PC Cuthbertson of Police Scotland said: “We have limited information on the whereabouts of Kenneth and urge the public to get in touch with police should they have any possible sightings of Kenneth or his vehicle.”

Anyone with any information which might help trace the missing man is asked to call the police, quoting reference number PS-20231211-2623.