Aberdeen reveal plan to build stadium for women’s team at Cormack Park

Aberdeen aim to become the first club in the SWPL with a dedicated stadium by building a stand for the women’s team at Cormack Park.

Chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed the Dons are looking at the feasibility of providing a “spiritual home” for Aberdeen women’s team at the training facility.

Aberdeen Women currently play their home games at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium but the Dons hope to give them a permanent home at Cormack Park.

Burrows also confirmed the Dons hope to build an indoor pitch at Cormack Park as part of ambitious plans for the training complex.

Cormack Park was built at a cost of £12m and officially opened in October 2019.

Burrows insists Aberdeen aim to further develop Cormack Park so that it becomes a “world class” facility.

Burrows said: “We are keen to investigate creating a permanent home for our women’s team on one of the pitches at Cormack Park.

“At this moment in time there are no clubs in the SWPL who have a dedicated women’s stadium.

“We want to be the first club in the SWPL to do that and create one at Cormack Park.

“That is aspirational for us as we are looking at the feasibility about how we do that and afford to do that.

“It would be a stand at Cormack Park which they would use effectively as their home ground.

“Currently they play at Cove Rangers.

“What we want to do is give Aberdeen Women a home not only spiritually but also commercially.

“If we are going to grow that team then we need to have our own home base as we are able to commercialise match days.”

All weather indoor full-size pitch

Aberdeen also hope to construct an indoor all-weather full-size pitch at Cormack Park.

The proposed facility would be at the Neale Cooper pitch.

Burrows said: “Cormack Park is an excellent facility and one of the best in Scottish football.

“The first stage of Cormack Park was to put in three grass pitches one of which is a stitched hybrid, and two all weather pitches.

“We are very, very committed to developing that facility from the top one it is into a world class one.

“The next stage of the process with Cormack Park is twofold.

“We also want to create a new facility on pitch six which be a full size indoor facility.

“We believe that as we continue to grow the football department, academy and there is will to integrate the women’s academy and first team into Cormack Park we need that extended space.

“There is also chilly weather in Aberdeen at this time of year and we need to protect against that.

“Those are the motivations behind the Neale Cooper pitch at Cormack Park and building a full-size indoor facility there.

“In terms of timescale we are still going through the feasibility at this stage so I wouldn’t want to put any guaranteed timescales on that.

“However there is a real willingness from the board to properly investigate that and find ways in which to fund it.

“Those (indoor pitch and women’s team stand) are the two lead projects in phase two of Cormack Park that we are looking to achieve in the weeks, months and years ahead.”