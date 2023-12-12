Aberdeen reveal plan to build stadium for women’s team at Cormack Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen reveal plan to build stadium for women’s team at Cormack Park

Aberdeen also aim to build an indoor all weather full-size pitch at Cormack Park in a bid to deliver a 'world class' facility.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen plan t build a stadium for the women's team at Cormack Park. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen plan t build a stadium for the women's team at Cormack Park. Image: Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen aim to become the first club in the SWPL with a dedicated stadium by building a stand for the women’s team at Cormack Park.

Chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed the Dons are looking at the feasibility of providing a “spiritual home” for Aberdeen women’s team at the training facility.

Aberdeen Women currently play their home games at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium but the Dons hope to give them a permanent home at Cormack Park.

Burrows also confirmed the Dons hope to build an indoor pitch at Cormack Park as part of ambitious plans for the training complex.

Cormack Park was built at a cost of £12m and officially opened in October 2019.

Burrows insists Aberdeen aim to further develop Cormack Park so that it becomes a “world class” facility.

Aberdeen women's Eilidh Shore in action against Celtic at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen against Celtic at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Burrows said: “We are keen to investigate creating a permanent home for our women’s team on one of the pitches at Cormack Park.

“At this moment in time there are no clubs in the SWPL who have a dedicated women’s stadium.

“We want to be the first club in the SWPL to do that and create one at Cormack Park.

“That is aspirational for us as we are looking at the feasibility about how we do that and afford to do that.

“It would be a stand at Cormack Park which they would use effectively as their home ground.

“Currently they play at Cove Rangers.

“What we want to do is give Aberdeen Women a home not only spiritually but also commercially.

“If we are going to grow that team then we need to have our own home base as we are able to commercialise match days.”

Alan Burrows sitting in the stands wearing a black suit and red tie.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

All weather indoor full-size pitch

Aberdeen also hope to construct an indoor all-weather full-size pitch at Cormack Park.

The proposed facility would be at the Neale Cooper pitch.

James McGarry, Angus MacDonald, Graeme Shinnie, Johnny Hayes and Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park
James McGarry, Angus MacDonald, Graeme Shinnie, Johnny Hayes and Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “Cormack Park is an excellent facility and one of the best in Scottish football.

“The first stage of Cormack Park was to put in three grass pitches one of which is a stitched hybrid, and two all weather pitches.

“We are very, very committed to developing that facility from the top one it is into a world class one.

“The next stage of the process with Cormack Park is twofold.

“We also want to create a new facility on pitch six which be a full size indoor facility.

“We believe that as we continue to grow the football department, academy and there is will to integrate the women’s academy and first team into Cormack Park we need that extended space.

Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson at Cormack Park
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on the day they flew out to Helsinki. Image: SNS

“There is also chilly weather in Aberdeen at this time of year and we need to protect against that.

“Those are the motivations behind the Neale Cooper pitch at Cormack Park and building a full-size indoor facility there.

“In terms of timescale we are still going through the feasibility at this stage so I wouldn’t want to put any guaranteed timescales on that.

“However there is a real willingness from the board to properly investigate that and find ways in which to fund it.

“Those (indoor pitch and women’s team stand) are the two lead projects in phase two of Cormack Park that we are looking to achieve in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

