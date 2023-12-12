Golf: Murcar Links rising star Robyn Fowlie targets Scotland senior call-up in 2024

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Robyn Fowlie is setting her sights on breaking into the Scotland women’s team in 2024.

Robyn, 19, will be stepping into the adult ranks for the first time in the new season after earning national recognition at junior level.

Having previously played in the girls’ Home Internationals and European Team Championships, Robyn said: “Being involved in the Scotland set-up is fantastic and I’m proud to have achieved playing at that level.

“I’m hoping to make my way into some women’s teams this year, as I am no longer able to play for the girls’ teams.

“It is my main goal this season.

“I realise it will not be easy, but if I stick to my plans there is an opportunity for me to make a breakthrough.”

Robyn’s golf-based degree studies in Portugal

Robyn is busy studying for a degree in tournament performance and business development in Portugal.

“I’m in my second year at Edge Golf College in Troia and I am working my socks off right now,” she added.

“I’m buzzing to get going and see what opportunities come my way this year.

“To break into the top-1,000 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings would be awesome – and everything I am doing now is preparing me for that.”

After a dramatic start to last season, which saw her defeat clubmate Rachel Polson by one hole in the final of the Aberdeen County Championships at Portlethen, Robyn is hoping for a calmer beginning this year.

She said: “My start last season was tough as I suffered from a burst appendix.

“The week of the county championships was the first period that I started to feel fit and healthy again, and I had an enjoyable week – especially playing Rachel.

“I had lost to her previously so I was delighted to come out on top this time.

“Rachel is a player I look up to and her game is solid, so it was never going to be easy.

“The county do so much to provide great golf courses for us to compete on and I’m looking forward to hopefully representing the area in 2024. I always enjoy it!

“Thanks must also go to my mum and dad, who do so much for my career. I simply wouldn’t be able to play in so many of the events, if it was not for them taking me to the venues.”

Aberdeenshire Ladies County Golf Association prizes handed out

Special honours were reserved for two Aberdeenshire Ladies County members at this year’s annual meeting and prize-giving at Aberdeen Curl.

Retiring president Marta Moody (Murcar Links) was made an honorary member, while outgoing captain Olive Rae was presented with a past captain’s brooch.

Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) is the new captain and will be assisted by her vice-captain Linda Urquhart (Banchory) and hew president Ellie Whyte (Aberdeen Ladies).

The prize-winners for 2023 were:

MacRobert Thistle – Holly McKenzie (Murcar Links), junior medal.

Bey Trophy – Eve Ironside (Kemnay), most improved young golfer.

Stella Bruce Trophy – Isla Hynd (Cruden Bay), best scratch score in a junior county medal.

Farquharson Quaich – Holly McKenzie (Murcar Links), junior scratch champion.

Styropack Salver – Holly Lovie (Ballater), junior handicap champion.

Commonwealth Spoons – Lorna Hay and Brenda Anderson (Inverurie), leading qualifier.

Sheena Wood Rosebowl – Winner: Rhona Pirie, of Deeside. Runner-up: Susie MacLeod, of Aberdeen Ladies.

Joan Rennie Salver and President’s Prize (Div A) – Rae Topping (Royal Tarlair). (Div B) – Joyce Wood (Royal Tarlair). Best nett scores at an open meeting.

Golf View Trophy – Aberdeen Ladies, scratch league.

Individual Handicap Trophy – Vicky Neish (Murcar Links), best individual nett score at the Watt Duffus.

Mrs JP Kennaway Cup – Rachel Polson (Murcar Links), best Individual scratch score at the Watt Duffus.

Mrs Watt Duffus Trophy – Scratch: Murcar Links 1. Handicap: Aberdeen Ladies 2.

Lyon Inter-club Foursomes Trophy – Winners: Kemnay. Runners-up: Duff House Royal 1 (Godsman Quaich).

Mrs DT Bruce Trophy – Susie MacLeod (Aberdeen Ladies), best scratch score at an open meeting.

Lyon Trophy – Susie MacLeod (Aberdeen Ladies), best three scratch scores at open meetings (Div A).

Miss KM Cochrane Cup – Colleen Young (Banchory), best three handicap scores at open meetings (Div A).

Mrs ML Kilgour Cup – Yvonne Scott (Stonehaven), best three scratch scores at open meetings (Div B).

Mrs BB Mellis Trophy – Rhona Pirie (Deeside), best three handicap scores at open meetings (Div B).

The Fiona Hay Salver – Winner: Shirley Smith (Murcar Links). Runner-up: Lesley Watson (Deeside), handicap champion trophy.

Members’ Cup – Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre), leading scratch qualifier in championship.

Club Championship – Winner: Robyn Fowlie (Murcar Links) Mrs FK Smith Trophy. Runner-up: Rachel Polson (Murcar Links) Mrs EM Cradock Trophy. Semi-finalists: Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) Miss C Lyon trophies.

Martin uses playing partner’s wedge shot as guide to nail Cruden Bay Golf Club hole-in-one

Martin Forster had a hole-in-one at the 80-yard third hole when playing in the North-east Alliance at Montrose.

Cruden Bay member Martin, 76, used a wedge when playing with Banchory’s Colin Erskine and Stewart Kidd, of Longside.

Martin said: “I was still making my mind up what club to play when Colin fired his wedge.

“His ball hit the pin and finished two feet from the hole, so he gave me the perfect guide on the distance!”

It was Martin’s sixth hole-in-one.

Meanwhile, Inverurie are staging their charity men’s open on Saturday, June 8 next year.

Other Inverurie open fixtures in 2024 are:

MAY 12 – Gents team (4).

JUNE 8 – Men.

29 – Men.

JULY 7 – Mixed pairs.

15 – Senior men.

26 – Senior mixed pairs.

AUGUST 3 – Women.

12 – Juniors.

24 – Men’s pairs.

30 – Women’s team (3).

OCTOBER 5 – Men.